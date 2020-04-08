PCB first cantonment in Southern Command to set up disinfectant tunnel in hospital

Pune is the first cantonment to install a disinfectant chamber in Southern Command, said Vijay Chavan, principal of ITI. (File/Representational Image) Pune is the first cantonment to install a disinfectant chamber in Southern Command, said Vijay Chavan, principal of ITI. (File/Representational Image)

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Wednesday installed a disinfectant tunnel in the Cantonment General Hospital premises. The disinfectant tunnel has been constructed by the ITI run by Pune Cantonment Board at Sholapur Bazar.

Pune is the first cantonment to install a disinfectant chamber in Southern Command, said Vijay Chavan, principal of ITI.

Across the world, in addition to existing measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, new ones such as disinfectant tunnels are being tested, said PCB CEO Amit Kumar, adding that the board is preparing five more such units, to be placed at various sites with a larger footfall.

The sensor-enabled model is not meant to be a substitute but is supplementary to existing measures like washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, Kumar said.

Recently, a 77-year-old woman from Ghorpadi village, which falls under the Cantonment Board’s jurisdiction, tested positive for COVID-19 at Sassoon General Hospital. According to PCB officials, the woman’s daughter and husband had returned recently from Dubai. The woman went to the special OPD at Sassoon General Hospital, where her swab sample tested positive for COVID-19. She has been sent to Naidu Hospital’s isolation ward.

According to PCB authorities, the area around Ghorpadi has been sealed and barricaded as per protocol and close family members of the woman have been sent to Naidu Hospital to undergo tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd