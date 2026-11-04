Pune MBA graduate’s death: Husband, in-laws arrested over domestic violence, dowry

Two days after a 29-year-old MBA graduate, Payal Akshay Zambre, was found dead at her residence in Pune in a suspected case of suicide, the police have arrested her husband and his parents on charges of abetment of suicide and domestic violence. The police have also invoked anti-dowry law against the accused.

Payal, who had married Akshay Zambre in 2019, was found dead on Monday morning at her residence in Akshay Heights society in Mukund Nagar area.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Payal’s brother Rushikesh Ravindra Pawar alleged that his sister was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law over demands for money, gold and other valuables.