Pune MBA graduate’s death: Husband, in-laws arrested over domestic violence, dowry

Two days after a 29-year-old MBA graduate, Payal Akshay Zambre, was found dead at her residence in Pune in a suspected case of suicide, the police have arrested her husband and his parents on charges of abetment of suicide and domestic violence. The police have also invoked anti-dowry law against the accused.
Payal, who had married Akshay Zambre in 2019, was found dead on Monday morning at her residence in Akshay Heights society in Mukund Nagar area.
In a complaint lodged with the police, Payal’s brother Rushikesh Ravindra Pawar alleged that his sister was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law over demands for money, gold and other valuables.
It is alleged that her in-laws had been demanding five to 10 tolas of gold around Diwali every year and that she was under pressure after her parental family expressed its inability to meet the demand this year.
The police said they arrested Akshay, 36, on Tuesday and his parents — Mangal Arvind Zambre, 58, and Arvind Zambre, 65 on Wednesday.
“We have recorded the arrests. The court has sent Akshay to police custody. Further investigation is on,” said senior inspector Yashwant Nikam of Swargate police station.
Hours after her death, around 15 to 20 people, including her relatives, reached Zambre Palace, a community hall in Maharshi Nagar, and allegedly vandalised property inside the premises. Police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation.
The Swargate police have registered a case for abetment of suicide, cruelty by husband and relatives, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and taking and demanding dowry. The investigation is underway.