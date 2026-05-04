Pay Rs 2 more, travel cleaner: MSRTC adds surcharge to fund bus stand sanitation

In a move aimed at improving hygiene at bus stands and on state transport buses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has begun levying a Rs 2 cleanliness surcharge on all tickets from April 15. The charge, applicable across the state’s bus network, will fund a dedicated sanitation agency to be appointed through a tender process.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pune divisional controller Arun Siya confirmed the development, adding that the surcharge applies broadly – including to senior citizens who are otherwise exempt from fares. “The cleanliness surcharge of Rs 2 has been enforced on passengers since April 15. Even senior citizens above 75 years of age, who are otherwise exempted from the ticket, will now need to pay Rs 2 during their journey, as the surcharge applies separately,” he said.

“While senior citizens will need to pay the surcharge, students are exempted from it,” said Pramod Nehul, a senior MSRTC official.

Siya explained the rationale and operational mechanism behind the move. “Through the tender process, a private agency will be given the responsibility of cleaning ST stands every four hours, and buses will need to be cleaned before departure. The funds realised through the cleanliness charge will be used exclusively for this purpose. Earlier, some toilets were maintained by the Valmiki community, Sulabh International, and other agencies, but the tender process will make the sanitation responsibilities uniform,” he said.

Siya said. “There are around 350 ST bus stands across Maharashtra, 48 of them in the Pune division alone.” So the scale of the initiative is significant.

While the intent behind the surcharge has drawn broad acknowledgement, opinions among commuters are divided. Deepak Mangale, a ST bus traveller, stressed the need for accountability. “Now that MSRTC has introduced this additional charge, there must be a strong mechanism for regular inspection and accountability from the appointed private agency. The funds collected should be used wisely and go exclusively toward sanitation – that’s the whole point of this charge, and commuters deserve to see that transparency,” he said.

K Manisha, another traveller, questioned the need for the extra levy altogether. “Cleanliness is the bare minimum a passenger expects, and it should have been ensured through the existing revenue from bus tickets. I don’t think passengers should be made to pay extra for what is essentially a basic service,” she said.

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Libraries at ST stand

In a welcome accompanying measure, Siya said that, “From June 1, passengers will have free access to toilet facilities at all state bus stands. And new library setups have been sanctioned at the Saswad and Baramati bus stands, where passengers can access books free of cost while they wait.”

Affordable breakfast at ST canteens

In a separate development, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, during an inspection of the Vallabhnagar depot in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday, announced that all MSRTC canteens across the state will offer tea and breakfast at a fixed rate of Rs 40 starting June 1, 2026. The scheme is intended to make meals accessible to daily commuters, particularly those from modest economic backgrounds.

Sarnaik also took note of complaints regarding the pricing of MSRTC’s in-house bottled water brand, Nathjal, which is officially priced at Rs 15 but has reportedly been sold at Rs 20 at several stands. “Passengers arriving at bus stations should get Nathjal’s chilled water for only Rs 15. Anyone found selling it at a higher price will have their sales licence cancelled,” the minister warned, directing vendors to display clear rate boards prominently.