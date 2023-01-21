‘Can’t overlook importance of Pawar’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde praises NCP supremo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday heaped praise on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, citing his largesse in guiding policy-makers cutting across political boundaries. “No one can overlook the importance of Pawar,” Shinde said.

Shinde, who was speaking at the 46th annual general body meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, admitted that the senior leader directly calls him to draw his attention to issues that are of interest to the state.

“We have to take advantage of his knowledge and experience in the cooperative and agricultural sector,” Shinde said of the former Union agriculture minister. Pawar, he added, has also been a guiding force in the state’s cooperative movement.

Shinde, who sparked the rebellion that led to the split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, said that Pawar was one of the tallest leaders in the state. He always has the betterment of the state in his heart, Shinde added.

Shinde’s fulsome praise came even as NCP and Congress leaders in Maharashtra continue to blame the ruling BJP of trying to break their parties and wean away leaders. There are talks of unrest in the Shinde camp about the delay in the cabinet expansion too.

In his speech, Shinde also took a swipe at criticism of his visit to Davos by claiming that the state would see investments in various corners from the MoUs he signed there. Opposition parties have criticised his Davos visit, saying nothing substantial came out of it.