Pawar launches NCP’s Doctors’ Cell drive

Nationalist Congress Party’s Doctors’ Cell has started medical camps in containment areas. This drive was informally inaugurated at Alpa Bachat Bhavan by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On the first day, two ambulances and 15 doctors participated in the camp, which was held in two different spots of Bhawani Peth, including the timber market.

As many as 785 patients with different ailments were treated in these camps, and 150 doctors registered their names for this drive, which will continue for one month, said Dr Sunil Jagtap, president, NCP Doctors’ Cell.

