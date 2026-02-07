‘Pawar family reuniting again, it was Ajit dada’s dream,’ says Rohit Pawar as he backs Sunetra for NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar was speaking after casting his vote in the zilla parishad polls in Baramati’s Pimpali village.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneFeb 7, 2026 12:35 PM IST
rohit pawarNCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar casts his vote at Pimpali village in Baramati taluka on Saturday. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar said Saturday that the entire Pawar family has reunited, which was what NCP chief Ajit Pawar had dreamt of. He was speaking after casting his vote in the zilla parishad polls in Baramati’s Pimpali village.

“It was Ajit Pawar’s wish that the entire family should come together, and efforts were being made by Dada himself toward that end. Whether it was Supriya tai or Pawar saheb, we were all making similar efforts. As the Pawar family, we are united, and Ajitdada’s dream that the family should remain together will surely manifest. Today, everyone came together spontaneously. The family is reuniting once again,” he said.

The elections to 12 zila parishads and panchayat samitis in Maharashtra were scheduled to be held on Thursday, but were postponed to Saturday after Ajit Pawar’s death. The results will be declared on Monday.

Reiterating that his uncle wished that a maximum number of his supporters and workers should get elected in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, Rohit added, “Today, we have to acknowledge that this was his final dream. I have exercised my right to vote today along with my family. I am confident that the voters and workers will fulfil Dada’s dream of seeing his supporters elected to the zilla parishad in large numbers.”

Speaking about a viral video featuring himself, Sharad Pawar, Ajit’s son Parth Pawar, the NCP(SP) secretary said, “We had an emotional conversation. There are certain things we will have to do in the coming times—not political ones.”

On the issue of merger, Rohit said, “I see Ajit kaka (uncle) in Sunetra kaki (aunt). There is a heartfelt wish that the vacant post of national president should be given to Sunetra kaki.”

On Thursday too, he had made a similar statement backing Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar as NCP national president. “As the Pawar family, we wish that after taking over as Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra kaki should be the next NCP national president.”

Story continues below this ad

In a social media post on Wednesday, Rohit had asked voters to ensure the NCP’s victory in the zilla parishad polls. “It is a request to all voters of zilla parishads where the elections are scheduled to consider this an appropriate time to cooperate in supporting the ideology of Ajit Pawar by remembering him. It will be a true homage to the deceased leader by carrying forward his legacy of thought,” he had said.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement