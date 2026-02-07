‘Pawar family reuniting again, it was Ajit dada’s dream,’ says Rohit Pawar as he backs Sunetra for NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar said Saturday that the entire Pawar family has reunited, which was what NCP chief Ajit Pawar had dreamt of. He was speaking after casting his vote in the zilla parishad polls in Baramati’s Pimpali village.

“It was Ajit Pawar’s wish that the entire family should come together, and efforts were being made by Dada himself toward that end. Whether it was Supriya tai or Pawar saheb, we were all making similar efforts. As the Pawar family, we are united, and Ajitdada’s dream that the family should remain together will surely manifest. Today, everyone came together spontaneously. The family is reuniting once again,” he said.