Pawar family meets again, discusses plans to set up ‘grand’ Ajit memorial in Baramati

Even as members of the Pawar family met Wednesday in Baramati to discuss a plan to set up a grand memorial in honour of Ajit Pawar, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said they would speak about the plane crash only after February 9.

“Only after February 9, we will speak about the plane crash…What happened in the plane? How did it happen? This can be talked about clearly only after February. We are reviewing the information we have received… After such an incident, it is vital that the truth comes out. As the Pawar family and as citizens of Maharashtra, we hope that the doubts and unanswered questions in people’s minds receive proper answers,” Rohit Pawar told reporters in Baramati after the meeting.

Apart from Sharad Pawar, his wife Pratibha Pawar, Shriniwas Pawar, Rohit Pawar, Ranjit Pawar, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar were present at the meeting held at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. Trustees of the pratishthan were also present. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was not present at the meeting as she will only step out of her house after the thirteenth day of Ajit Pawar’s death, NCP sources said. This was the second meeting of the Pawar family in the last two days to discuss the plan to set up the memorial.

“No political issue was discussed at the meeting… The incident happened while Ajitdada was setting out for a campaign. Today is the final day of campaigning. Ajitdada was a great leader; people should cooperate in the constituencies where his candidates are standing,” Rohit Pawar said.

Rohit also spoke about how Sharad Pawar always stood up whenever the family faced a difficult situation. “He (Sharad Pawar) has always been the focal point of our family. His work from both political and social perspectives is immense. Whenever the family faced difficulties, Pawar saheb stood firmly by us. Ajitdada also stood by the family whenever there was a crisis. Today, in Ajitdada’s absence, we continue to receive the same guidance from Pawar Saheb as we did before. These are personal and social matters, and there is no politics involved in them.”

Rohit Pawar said, “All of us feel that there should be a grand memorial in Ajitdada’s name. Discussions were held regarding a location where people can visit and pay their respects. Given Kaka’s (Ajit Pawar) 35–40 years of political work, there is a desire from the public and the family for a high-quality museum to be built. Whether it should be in Baramati city or elsewhere was discussed. A proper decision will be made in the coming days by the family and the heads/trustees of the social institutions involved, following which an announcement will be made.”

Reacting to the meeting, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said, “What was wrong with Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar meeting Sharad Pawar? There is nothing wrong with Parth and Jay meeting their grandfather. I don’t want to speak about those who are drawing different conclusions. If the two have met Sharad Pawar, then it is appropriate. They are from the same family and no politics should be attached to it.”

Story continues below this ad

The NCP on Wednesday released a final video message from Ajit Pawar to voters regarding the zilla parishad. The video was recorded a few days before his death. “I am not just a man of words, but a man of action,” he says in the video.

Greeting voters with folded hands, Ajit Pawar, in the video, says, “Namaskar voter brothers and sisters. It is time to decide who shapes our village, taluka and district’s all-round growth. The Zilla Parishad is the crucial key to rural progress… Water, roads, education, health, farming, jobs are all tied to it.”

Seeking support of the voters, Ajit in the video said, “Exercise your franchise to elect clean, efficient candidates and a people-first governance. I won’t let your trust in us falter. I will not let the development funds dry up. That’s my promise.”

In the end, Ajit Pawar urges voters to cast their vote in favour of the party’s symbol, Clock.

Story continues below this ad

The polling for ZP election will be held on February 7 and the counting on February 9.