Pawar directs Pune district admn to check spread of Covid cases in rural areas

Citing the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in rural parts of Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the district administration to give special attention to check the spread of infection in both rural and urban parts of the district.

“The coronavirus infection is spreading in the rural parts of the district. It is necessary to bring a check on it at any cost in the rural area, along with the urban area. Everyone should give special attention to handle the situation,” Pawar said during a meeting to review the situation of pandemic in the district.

He directed officials to ensure that there should be no shortage of beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients while taking efforts to reduce the positivity and fatality rates in the district.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said the administration was increasing the rapid antigen testing in rural parts with focus on senior citizens and patients with comorbidities, so that positivity rate and fatality rate could be reduced.

Pawar said the administration should ensure that residents also get treatment for other infectious diseases during the monsoon.

At the meeting, also attended by Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar among others, Pawar directed the administration to ensure that jumbo facilities being set up in the city are completed on time.

On Ganesh festival

The deputy chief minister on Friday appealed to people to celebrate Ganesh festival in a simple way and immerse idols at home. “Pune has a long tradition of public installation and immersion of Ganesh idols. But this year, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important that the festival is celebrated domestically and with austerity. The idols installed at homes should be immersed within the house and even those installed in pandals should be immersed without any crowding. No crowding should be done at the immersion points on the river. Due to the pandemic, it won’t be possible for us to give permission to devotees to visit any Ganesh mandal, including the most prominent ones, to avoid the spread of virus. Police will be responsible to ensure this,” said Pawar.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with the city police, has taken Ganesh mandals in confidence to celebrate the festival in a simple way. “The PMC has appealed to residents to immerse the idols at home or in the mobile water tanks of civic body or donate them to social organisations,” he said. He added that the PMC will arrange portable immersion tanks that will go around in various areas to facilitate immersion of Ganesh idols.

On development works

The deputy chief minister on Friday electronically inaugurated various developmental work being done by the gram panchayat of village Shewalewadi. On the occasion, he said the state government was trying to restore the economy and was committed to speeding up ongoing infrastructural projects.

“No infrastructural project should suffer owing to Covid-19. A deputy collector should be appointed to oversee the progress of Purandar Greenfield Airport project as well as for Pune-Nashik Semi-High Speed rain project,” said Pawar.

