Pawan Singh elected to ISSF judges panel for third time

Pawan Singh — Joint Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), former coach of the Indian Shooting Team and co-founder of the Gun for Glory Shooting Academy — has been re-elected as a member of the Judges Committee of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).

Pune-based Singh has now been elected on the seven-member Judges Committee of the ISSF for the third consecutive time. The elections for the seven-member committee took place on January 24 at Munich, Germany.

ISSF president Luciano Rossi, in her message to Pawan Singh, stated, “You have been elected by the ISSF Council in its meeting dated January 24, 2023 as a member of the ISSF Judges Committee for 2023/2024. Congratulations. On behalf of the ISSF, I thank you in advance for your readiness and your dedication to contribute to the promotion of the Olympic sport”.

“I am extremely proud and honoured on my re-election to the ISSF Judges Committee. I am thankful to the members for their goodwill and support,” said Singh.

He was also congratulated by the office-bearers of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

Pawan Singh had become the first Indian to get elected on this most prestigious and important committee of the ISSF and he had also become the first Indian in shooting sports to be a jury member at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Judges Committee consists of chairman and seven members. It is responsible for the uniform application of the shooting rules, provides guidelines for International Judges, prepares and conducts courses for judges and jury members, approves applications for Judge’s license and proposes juries to the executive committee for championships and games. The committee meets at least once a year and reports to the administrative council of the ISSF.

ISSF Judges committee

Briez Ghislaine – Chairman, Johasson Patrick – Member, Michael Christian – Member, Pawan Singh – Member, Xenofontos Kostakis – Member, Cleofas Maria Marcia – Member, Huang Lan – Member and Tegoni Nicola – Member.