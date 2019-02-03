Pavana, Indrayani rivers to get a facelift as PCMC takes note of ‘depleting status’

AFTER YEARS of neglecting the Pavana and Indrayani rivers passing through its jurisdiction, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are now seriously considering improving the status of these two rivers.

Advertising

The civic body has decided to implement a three-phase plan to improve quality and accessibility of the rivers.

“We are in the process of implementing a concept master plan. We have undertaken a hydraulic study to understand the quality of water and the level of pollution in the rivers,” said municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Earlier this week, the PCMC held a meeting of corporators and NGOs to take suggestions on preparing the concept master plan. “We will incorporate the suggestions in the concept master plan,” added Hardikar.

The PCMC chief further said in the next one and a half months, the concept master plan should be ready. “We intend to beautify the inner edges of the rivers, terminate the hyacinth, put an effective end to dumping of construction material and ensure that only treated water is allowed to enter the rivers…,” he said, adding that FIRs are being filed against those who are found dumping concrete waste along the rivers or in the rider bed.

Hardikar added that the emphasis will be on beautifying the rivers and improving the accessibility. “Improving the riverfront, developing walkways, gardens and residential access, among other things, will be our priority. We are carrying out tentative surveys of the current status along these rivers,” he said.

The PCMC chief added that the financing has not been worked out so far. “We will do it after the plan has been formulated,” he said. When asked whether this was the first serious step by the PCMC to improve the status of the two rivers, Hardikar added that his administration was determined to change the face of the two rivers.

The PCMC has finally moved into action as residents and activists have complained about rising pollution of the rivers and the indiscriminate dumping of concrete waste material that has resulted in the shrinking of the two rivers.

Besides, hyacinth has covered the surface of the rivers with the PCMC clueless as to how to control the menace. Activists and residents are, however, skeptical of the civic body’s latest announcement.

“Such promises have been made in the past. Plans are announced, but nothing happens. Commissioners of the PCMC have never been serious about improving the status of the rivers in their jurisdiction,” said activist Shridhar Chalkha.

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, a green activist, said, “The growing pollution in the rivers is a cause of worry for the residents. It shows the gross neglect and presents a pathetic sight in a city which is growing at the seams. If the PCMC is finally implementing a plan, it should do so seriously. Corporator Shyam Lande said this issue has been discussed at the civic meetings several times, but the administration has never taken up this issue seriously.

Advertising

“If the civic chief has announced a plan, corporators will be ever ready to support him. They should go ahead and implement the plan in all seriousness…,” he said.