Patriotism is the only way to keep India united, says Karnataka CM Bommai in Pune

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Pune on Saturday that patriotism was the only way to keep India united, adding that crores of houses in India have hoisted the Tricolour on a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Amanora Township in Hadapsar area in Pune on Saturday in the presence of Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, City Corporation Limited (CCL), C T Ravi, member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Aditya Deshpande and Vivek Kulkarni from CCL.

“We have to be proud of our nation… nation comes first and patriotism is the only way to keep the nation united and to take it forward. We are lucky to have a visionary leader in Narendra Modiji… on his call today… crores of houses have been hoisting the National Flag,” Bommai said. The Karnataka Chief Minister said the way India fought the Covid-19 crisis was remarkable. “The way India fought against Covid-19 was a remarkable achievement in the recent past…,” said Bommai.

“To keep India at the forefront, we are celebrating 75 years of independence – ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This will be the foundation to prepare ourselves to see that India enters the ‘Amrutkal’ in the next 25 years… after 2047, when we are going to celebrate 100 years of independence,” he added.