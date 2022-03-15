Patil takes charge as PCMC administrator, says no delay in decision-making anymore

AS Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil took charge of the complete functioning of the civic body on Monday, he took a jibe at the corporators whose term just ended. “Now, quick decisions will be taken…Earlier, it took time to arrive at a decision,” said Patil, whose administration faced opposition from the corporators on multiple occasions.

“The state government through its directive has transferred the powers of the civic standing committee and civic general body to the administrator. As the administrator, I will take the decisions. All the proposals that come before the civic general body meetings and the civic standing committee meetings will be sent to a committee. After that, I will decide whether to accept or reject them,” Patil said.

The newly-appointed administrator said he will give priority to important work related to citizens. “I can assure the citizens that all works will be completed at a faster rate. Earlier, there was delay in decision-making. But now decisions will be taken quickly,” he said.

Patil said every Monday, the administration will try to resolve the grievances of the citizens at the zonal office level. “We will appoint coordinators for the purpose,” he said. “I will also be visiting at least one zonal office. If citizens’ grievances are not resolved at zonal office level, we will resolve them at a higher level,” Patil said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “At civic general body meeting, policy decisions are taken after they are deliberated upon by the corporators. The mayor presides over the meetings and has the final say on police decisions. The civic standing committee is the key financial body of the civic body where the chairman takes the final decision. From Monday, all the powers of the both GB and standing committees have been vested in the administrator. The municipal commissioner will serve both as the commissioner and the administrator.”

Meanwhile, all the office-bearers, including the outgoing mayor and the deputy mayor returned their official vehicles Sunday evening to civic administration.