Patil, Sule hold separate meetings with PMC officials, discuss development works

Senior leaders of the ruling BJP and opposition NCP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday held separate meetings with the civic administration to discuss various development works in the city.

The BJP delegation was led by state party chief Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Kothrud MLA, while NCP MP Supriya Sule, along with her party leaders, submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“The 24 X 7 water supply project is very important for the city and the review of its current status was done at the meeting. The deadline for completion of the project is 2023 while the part of constructing 84 overhead tanks is to be completed by December 2021. We have urged the civic administration to complete the network of distribution lines of at least one of the five zones by the year-end as a sample, which would create a perception in public that the work is nearing completion,” said Patil.

He said another crucial issue was avoiding flooding of nullahs across the city as Pune has seen flash floods due to this reason in the last few years. “The civic administration has prepared a plan for developing nullahs, with an estimated cost of Rs 325 crore. However, only work of Rs 60 crore can be done by the civic body from available funds this year. There is a technical issue about reconstructing the retaining walls of housing societies as the civic body can’t use its funds for this purpose. The civic administration has been asked to complete the reconstruction of retaining walls of its properties alongside nullahs,” Patil said, adding that the PMC should seek funds from the state government for completing the work as soon as possible.

On development of incomplete roads, the state BJP chief said, “It is not financially feasible for PMC to acquire the encroached land reserved for roads as it would require Rs 1,200 crore for the purpose. The PMC is going to issue compensation bonds to project-affected people, which they can sell to the civic body or private developers whenever they want.”

Meanwhile, the NCP delegation led by Sule urged the civic administration to make budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore for developing basic amenities such as drainage lines, roads, water supply systems and streetlights for the areas newly included in city limits.

She also asked the municipal commissioner to take over the zilla parishad schools in the newly-merged villages and regularise the salaries of the gram panchayat staff getting absorbed in the PMC.

There is discrepancy between the property tax that was being charged by gram panchayats in the merged villages, and is now being charged by PMC, said Sule, adding that while the tax has increased, these areas still lack basic amenities. “The property tax should not be more than 1.5 times of the tax levied by the gram panchayat,” she said.