Patients struggle to find beds in government hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Due to huge rush of coronavirus patients, hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad are fast running out of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen beds. By Monday morning, there was not a single ICU bed with ventilator available in any of the four PCMC hospitals and two other facilities. Only 30 oxygen beds were available.

The lack of beds in government hospitals is especially hard for patients from poor financial backgrounds, who can’t afford private hospital treatment.

Around 1 pm on Monday, The Indian Express was witness to a Covid19 patient and his father being turned away at a PCMC-run hospital in Bhosari.

“I was in home isolation for a few days, but now I am feeling uneasy… I need hospital admission,” the patient told the doctors at the hospital.

Dr Shivaji Dhage, in-charge at Bhosari Hospital, asked the patient and his father to try their luck at Jumbo Hospital or YCM Hospital. “We went to those hospitals, but there is not a single bed available there,” the patient said.

Dr Dhage told The Indian Express that the 100-bed Bhosari Hospital was already full. “We have a waiting list of 15 patients… Every day, scores of patients have to be turned away,” he said. The hospital staff said they were under tremendous pressure from “influential citizens” to admit their near and dear ones.

At the Jumbo hospital at Nehrunagar, Dr Sangram Kapale said though the bed capacity had been increased from 200 to 400, only serious patients could be accommodated.

YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said 450 beds, including the ones in ICU, were full. “We have to ask patients to search for beds elsewhere… At least 100 patients have to be turned away,” he said.

PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy said, “Till Sunday evening, none of the PCMC hospitals had a ventilator bed though there were 30 oxygen beds available,” he said.

Dr Roy said Pimpri-Chinchwad has a total bed capacity of 4,283, including those in civic hospitals and private ones. “Of these, 3,293 beds are occupied while 900 beds are available. Of these, 800 beds are in private hospitals. While PCMC hospitals do not have a single bed with ventilator in ICU, private hospitals have 34 ventilator beds available in ICU. Besides, private hospitals also have 330 oxygen beds available,” he said.

Dr Roy said on Sunday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded another single-day high of 3,300 positive cases. “The daily positivity rate has now reached 55 per cent. From last week or so, the positivity rate has been around 40 per cent. We have been conducting between 4,000 to 6,000 tests every day,” he said.

