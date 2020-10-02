Patients above 60 account for 65% of Covid deaths in city: PMC analysis

Civic health workers screen senior citizens for Covid-19 at Dhankawadi in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

An analysis of 3,345 deaths from coronavirus infection in Pune city till September 29 has found that a majority had co-morbid conditions. At least 99 were brought dead and 2,206 persons, nearly 60 per cent, were above the age of 60 .

Ramchandra Hankare, outgoing chief medical officer of PMC, told The Indian Express that the latest analysis shows that at least 394 had hypertension and 316 had diabetes.

Of the 3,345 deaths, a total of 2219 were males. As many as 123 persons who died due to Covid-19 had ischaemic heart disease.

Another 126 persons who died due to Covid-19 had chronic kidney disease. A total of 338 persons had multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome while there were 1,137 persons who had multiple co-morbid conditions. A total of 42 persons who suffered from Covid-19 also had liver disease while 31 persons who died due the infection were obese.

A total of 15 persons, who had multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and suffered from Covid-19 died due to complications, according to the analysis.

On October 1, civic health officials said that a total of 5,260 samples have been tested and 1,036 persons had tested positive for Covid-19. The city, till date, has reported a total of 1.46 lakh cases.

A total of 42 deaths were reported on Thursday from areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation. As many as 913 persons are critical, of which 512 are on ventilator support. There are 3,133 patients who require oxygen support and are admitted to various hospitals. The total number of deaths in PMC areas till Octiber 1 is 3,528.

Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical director at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “While we are seeing fewer new cases, a number of critical cases are being reported from other districts as well.”

Till 3 pm, Pune district has reported a total of 2.84 lakh cases, of which 39,191 are active cases. A total of 6,418 deaths have been reported so far.

PMC medical chief transferred, Dr Ashish Bharati to take charge

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer at Pune Municipal Corporation, has been transferred to the State Family Welfare Bureau as assistant director. He had sought a transfer due to health reasons. The order was issued on October 1 by the state Health department which has transferred 43 senior medical officers.

Dr Ashish Bharati, assistant director at the state Family Welfare Bureau, will take charge as PMC health chief for one year.

Hankare had been sent to PMC on deputation from the state cadre in September 2018 as the government could not find a qualified officer from the civic body to fill the health chief’s post. The PMC has not had a full-time health chief since 2013,

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd