PATH uses new rapid diagnostic system to test for Covid in Ahmednagar district

WITH THE objective to provide quick, high-quality, and accessible Covid-19 testing, PATH — formerly known as Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, an international non profit global health organisation — is implementing a decentralised rapid diagnostic system using Abbott ID NOW and Panbio RDT. PATH has been working toward ensuring the availability of several faster and more efficient ICMR- approved tests and process improvements in different regions of India.

Global Health Strategies, a public health organisation working on some of pressing health challenges in the country by analysing policy and building awareness across stakeholder groups, has been working closely with PATH and The Rockefeller Foundation to highlight their ongoing work with state governments to enhance their testing capacity by introducing targeted interventions and newer technology.

During the peak second wave of Covid-19, labs were overwhelmed and over-reliance on RT-PCR tests meant that turnaround time (TAT) for test results were extremely long, and several people were turned away by labs due to heavy backlog.

PATH decided to implement a testing mechanism which uses two diagnostic tools, namely Abbott ID NOW and Abbott Panbio RDT, at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. PATH has been demonstrating the use of these technologies through pilots across Maharashtra and Punjab.

These sites have also reported an increase in the rate of sample collection, among other impacts, underscoring the combined efficiency.

These solutions meet the two-fold objective of providing a rapid diagnostic kit with better sensitivity, specificity and a confirmatory diagnosis. This testing mechanism was implemented to ensure that the rural hospital adheres to the ICMR diagnostic protocol as well as facilitates decentralised testing, lower patient wait time, faster and accurate results, and reduces the burden on the district-level RT-PCR testing facility, according to officials.