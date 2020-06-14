Passing out parade of 28 Gentlemen Cadets of TES held

The parade commenced with a general salute to the reviewing officer by the gentlemen cadets. (Representational) The parade commenced with a general salute to the reviewing officer by the gentlemen cadets. (Representational)

THE Passing Out Parade of the 28 Gentlemen Cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) was held at the drill square of Cadets Training Wing (CTW) of the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune on Saturday. For the first time in the history of the CTW, a ceremony of Gentlemen Cadets crossing the Pehla Kadam (first step) as commissioned officer was held this time.

The passing out Gentlemen Cadets – which included two Foreign Gentlemen Cadets of Bhutanese Army – will continue their remaining one year of the four-year engineering degree at CME as commissioned officers. This time the parade was conducted with restricted attendance and parents were not invited because of the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Cadets Training Wing (CTW), College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune was raised in July, 2000 with the motto of ‘Power Through Knowledge’. Presently, the wing conducts training for TES. The entry gentlemen cadets undergo one year of basic military training at Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya, Bihar, before arriving at CTW for engineering studies for civil and mechanical engineering. The gentlemen cadets receive their commission after completing one year of military and three years of engineering training. CME Commandant Lieutenant General P P Malhotra was the reviewing officer of the parade. He was received by CTW Commander Colonel Kishor G Yewale.

The parade commenced with a general salute to the reviewing officer by the gentlemen cadets. This was followed by the presentation of awards to the medal winners. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command Gold Medal was awarded to Platoon Cadet Captain (PCC) Rahul Chaube, the Silver Medal was awarded to PCC Vivek Kumar and the Bronze Medal was awarded to PCC Satender Pal. The ‘F’ Platoon was awarded the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command Banner for Spring Term 2020 for best overall performance. The Pipping Ceremony was carried out at Bhagat Lawns of the CME and thereafter the officers crossed the ‘Pehla Kadam’, which was organised for the first time at CTW, CME.

Addressing the parade, Lt Gen Malhotra congratulated the passing out cadets for their excellent deportment and drill. He highlighted that commissioning an officer is a new beginning in their lives and exhorted the future leaders to render selfless and honourable service so as to make the nation and alma mater proud.

