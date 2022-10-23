Passenger going to Bihar dies at Pune railway station

A 30-year-old labourer from Bihar, who was on his way home, collapsed after a bout of cough at the Pune railway station Saturday night, officials from Government Railway Police (GRP) said. GRP officials have denied reports that the death occurred during a stampede at the railway station amidst a huge rush of people heading home for Diwali.

The incident took place around 9 pm when the deceased labourer identified as Sajan Baldev Majhi, who hailed from Kandi Nawada in the Gaya district, and his nephew Buadha Majhi had boarded the Pune-Danapur Express on platform number one.

Pune GRP Superintendent of Police Sadanand Wayse Patil said, “Primary investigation suggests that the deceased was unwell. After boarding the train he had a bout of cough and feeling uneasy and had trouble breathing. The people accompanying him got him off the crowded train and outside the platform to help him breathe at ease. Moments after he had deboarded, he collapsed and became unresponsive. A doctor at the railway station examined him and pronounced him dead.”

Wayse Patil added, “I and Additional Superintendent Ganesh Shinde and senior officials visited the spot following the incident. There were no primary signs of any injury or assault. His body was later taken to the Sassoon General Hospital. There was no stampede at the railway station at the time.”