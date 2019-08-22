Passenger finds worms in omelette served aboard Deccan Queen

Food served onboard the prestigious Deccan Queen has come under the scanner after a passenger complained that an omelette ordered by him had worms. The Central Railway (CR) said it had asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to look into the matter.

Sagar Kale (33), who runs a shop in Tulshibaug area of the city, was travelling from Mumbai to Pune on July 19 and ordered bread-omelette. “When the omelette was served, there were worms on the plate, in the pepper pouch and tomato sauce,” Kale said.

Kale said the IRCTC staff told him they would replace the food. He shot a video of the omelette with the worms.

Kale lodged a complaint with the railways on Wednesday. As for the delay in lodging the complaint, Kale said he was not aware as to where to go. “I approached activist Harsha Shah who took me to railway officials to lodge the complaint,” he said.

CR spokesperson Manoj Jhanvar said they have forwarded the complaint to IRCTC, which looks after food served on trains. “IRCTC will examine the complaint,” he said.

Shah, president of Railway Pravasi Group, said, “Food served by IRCTC is of inferior quality. Even the Comptroller and Auditor General of India passed strictures against IRCTC two years back.”

Shah said such problems arise because IRCTC had given the contract for preparing food to private parties. “IRCTC supervisor is supposed to keep watch on the quality of food served and cleanliness in the dinning car. But passengers are not even aware as to who the supervisor is. Also, there is no complaint book available in trains,” she said.

When contacted, G V Sonna, assistant manager with IRCTC, said the complaint has been sent to its Mumbai office. “However, we have not received the evidence with the complaint so far,” he said. The passenger said he has submitted the video to the Pune office of CR.

Sonna denied that food served on the train was of inferior quality. “In the last one year, we have not received a single complaint,” he said. He also denied that there was no complaint book available in the coaches.