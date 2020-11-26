Pashankar suffering from depression, had suicidal thoughts: Pune police

The officers and personnel from Pune City Crime Branch have tracked down businessman Gautam Pashankar. Pune police team had to track him down, traveling to Kolhapur, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Delhi and Jaipur, said Anil Deshmukh in a tweet. (File)

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who had gone missing from the city and was traced in Jaipur on Tuesday, “was suffering from depression and had suicidal thoughts because of financial issues”, Pune City Police said on Wednesday.

However, he didn’t take any extreme steps after thinking of how such a step will affect his family, said police.

Pashankar (65), who had gone missing on October 21 and was traced by Pune police at a hotel in Jaipur on Tuesday, was brought back to Pune on Wednesday and reunited with his family. A police team recorded his statement about his whereabouts since his disappearance over a month ago.

A press statement issued by Inspector Sunil Takawale from the Crime Branch, whose team tracked him down, read, “Gautam Pashankar was brought to Pune on Wednesday. He was questioned about his disappearance for 34 days. Prima facie it seems that he was depressed and having suicidal thoughts due to financial issues. And because of this, he left Pune on October 21. He went to several cities during this time, and a team from Unit 1 of the Crime Branch tracked him down at Hotel Chandragupt Fort in Jaipur.”

The release added, “While he was moving from one place to another, he started thinking about his family members and how it will affect them if he took the extreme step. It is because of this that he chose not to end his life. There does not seem to be any other reason behind his disappearance.”

When contacted, Pashankar’s son Kapil told The Indian Express, “We feel blessed having him back with us. All the credit goes to the Crime Branch team, including DCP Bachchan Singh and Inspector Sunil Takawale. It is because of their efforts that my father is back. We feel extremely blessed also because it was the thought of his family that dissuaded him from taking the extreme step.”

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “The officers and personnel from Pune City Crime Branch have tracked down businessman Gautam Pashankar. Pune police team had to track him down, traveling to Kolhapur, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Delhi and Jaipur. Their efforts are really commendable.”

