Parvati assembly constituency: After proposing Rs 32 cr for civic works in Misal’s constituency, PMC withdraws decision

PMC chief, city engineer claim not aware how proposal was cleared

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneFeb 18, 2026 01:12 AM IST
Parvati assembly constituency, Parvati assembly, Pune Municipal Corporation, Madhuri Misal, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsMunicipal secretary Yogita Bhosale said the proposal was tabled by the municipal commissioner and city engineer. “It was approved without any discussion and we have its records,” she said, adding that it was after the standing committee’s approval that the proposal was forwarded to the civic general body.
Setting a new precedent, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which had proposed funds worth Rs 32 crore for maintaining civic infrastructure in the Parvati assembly constituency following Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal’s request, has now decided to withdraw the decision.

Misal had urged the civic body to take up civic infrastructure work in the Parvati assembly constituency represented by her in the state assembly. The PMC standing committee last week approved the proposal tabled by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, committing Rs 32-crore funds for work proposed by the minister. The standing committee was chaired by the municipal commissioner himself.

However, after being pointed out about the proposal’s approval by the standing committee in its last meeting before the elected body took charge in the civic body, Ram said, “I don’t know how the proposal was approved. I have issued instructions to postpone the decision. I will enquire with the city engineer how it was approved.”

City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar said he was not aware how and when the proposal got approved and passed the buck to the Civic Road department. Incidentally, the proposal was signed by Pawaskar himself while being tabled in the standing committee.

The state government allocates Local Area Development funds around Rs 5 crore per year to every legislator for taking up civic works in their assembly segments

Misal represents the Parvati assembly constituency, which comes in jurisdiction of the PMC. She can take up civic work through the civic body with LAD funds. She could not be reached for comments on why she sought PMC funds for works in her assembly constituency.

 

