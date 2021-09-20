Pune: Party workers blacken face of man held for posting ‘defamatory’ content on Thackerays

Workers associated with a political party blackened the face of a 35-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday by Pune Cyber Police for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media on Uddhav Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. The incident took place outside the Pune court premises on Sunday afternoon after the man was granted bail in the case. Police have not named the political party in question.

The Cybercrime Police Station in Pune had in May this year registered an FIR in connection with the allegedly defamatory content which was posted on social media websites under a pseudonym.

“We were waiting for the response of social media companies on details of the accounts used by the suspects. After receiving the information, we zeroed in on a youth from Mumbai. He was placed under arrest on Saturday and produced before a Pune court on Sunday. He was subsequently granted bail,” said Senior Inspector DS Hake of the Cyber Crime Police station.

The suspect was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

“After the youth was granted bail, he was released by our police escort team. We have come to know that after being released, some people blackened his face outside the court compound. His lawyers informed us about the incident. We have asked them to approach Shivajinagar police station. As per our knowledge, they have not registered any complaint,” he said.

A police officer from the station said, “As per preliminary information, the group which blackened the suspect’s face is affiliated to a political party. If the man approaches us with a complaint, we will take action accordingly.”

