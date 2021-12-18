Party failed to keep even one poll promise in Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP corporator

In a major embarrassment to the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of the 2022 civic polls, party corporator Sandeep Waghere has alleged that it has failed to live up to “even one single promise” it made in its election manifesto during 2017.

Waghere is the fifth BJP corporator in the last few months to have openly attacked the saffron party. Earlier, BJP corporators Seema Savale, Asha Shendge, Tushar Kamthe and Ravi Landge have been critical of the party’s functioning in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Waghere is a first-time corporator who was elected from Pimprigaon area in 2017. He is known for aggressively raising public issues in general body meetings of the civic body. In an interview to a local news portal, Waghere expressed his doubts on the BJP’s chances of returning to power in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The video of the interview has gone viral in the industrial city, putting the BJP in an awkward position.

When contacted by indianexpress.com, Waghere said, “I have spoken the truth, I never lie… Whatever I said in my interview is a fact.”

He further said, “I think the party made 27 promises… But the BJP has failed to implement even one of them in the last five years. It made no efforts to live up to its promises.” The BJP corporator said he was not worried about disciplinary action from the party, as he had spoken the truth.

“The residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad had to subsist on alternate-day water supply. Had the BJP made strong efforts, the water problem would have been resolved and citizens would not have suffered,” he said. Waghere then added that the water crisis in Pimpri-Chinchwad would have been resolved had the corporation tried to complete the stalled Pavana dam pipeline project, among others.

“Even the river improvement project has remained on paper during the BJP tenure,” he said, adding that “I tried to take the initiative but was stopped from doing so…”

Waghere also raised objections to the way the smart city project was being implemented. “Smart city projects should ideally be implemented in underdeveloped areas. However, they are being implemented in developed areas. For instance, developed areas like Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav are part of the smart city projects, whereas underdeveloped neighbourhoods like Kalewadi have not been included… This has happened owing to some senior BJP leaders who are calling the shots,” he said.

Waghere added that the smart city project is worth Rs 1,300 crore. “But the maximum work has been done in Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav. They claim that Rs 800 crore has been spent so far. Which means that most of the money has gone into these developed areas while underdeveloped areas have been allowed to remain underdeveloped… Therefore, the smart city project loses its meaning,” he said.

Earlier, BJP corporators Seema Savala and Asha Shendge had alleged large-scale corruption in the implementation of smart city projects.

Waghere also alleged that some senior BJP leaders tried to stall projects in his ward. “An overbridge work was stalled for nearly three years. I was trying to get the bridge work done by spending a few crores but some BJP leaders wanted the PCMC to spend Rs 80-90 crore on the pretext of increasing the length of the bridge. As a result, the bridge work got stalled,” he said.

Waghere, however, said that the response of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to a large extent will determine whether the BJP will be able to return to power in the PCMC. “The BJP might return to power as the NCP is hand in glove with it. NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently alleged that the BJP has opened shopping malls to make money. But let me tell him that in those malls, NCP leaders have opened shops. Both the BJP and the NCP are hand in glove in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

When asked about Waghere’s comments, the BJP House leader said, “Nobody is allowed to violate the party’s discipline. If he has violated the discipline, we will take appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, NCP leader Parth Pawar, who is handling the party’s affairs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said the party will welcome corporators to its fold if he or she was ready to work with the party and for the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Referring to the attacks by BJP corporators like Waghere and others on their own party, Parth said, “If such corporators want to work with the NCP, we will welcome them into the party fold.”