Partnership to support therapy adherence in children with type-1 diabetes

Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC India) has partnered with Hirabai Cowasji Jehangir Medical Research Institute (HCJMRI) to provide holistic medical care and support in therapy adherence to children with type-1 diabetes.

India is home to the second largest number (77 million) of adults with diabetes in the world. Beyond this number, nearly 57 per cent of India’s population remains undiagnosed. With an estimated 1 lakh patients, the country also ranks highest among the top 10 for children and adolescents (0–14 years) with type-1 diabetes. This data underscores the urgent need for awareness, early diagnosis and therapy adherence through testing and continuous monitoring for blood glucose.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Speaking about the initiative, Omar S Mohammad, cluster head of India, Middle East and Africa at RDC said, “Our partnership aims at co-creating a sustainable model that enables conducting real world evidence studies to understand the health economic impact. This will help comprehensively highlight the burden of diabetes in the country and the barriers in accessing care.”

Dr Anuradha Khadilkar, deputy director of the HCJMRI, said, “The collaboration with Roche Diabetes Care will enable us to extend our holistic programme to more children with type-1 diabetes so that they can lead fuller and happier lives. Managing type-1 diabetes is a challenging 24×7 job for young children and their families. This is why, for over 10 years now, we have worked closely with underprivileged children and youth (up to 21 years) to give them overall medical as well as psychological support, nutritional counselling, and educational guidance.”

Sweetlings has been working towards providing awareness, education and healthcare to underprivileged children with type-1 diabetes over the last two decades. They are also involved in socially and clinically responsible research. Through their dedicated efforts, Sweetlings provides monetary support towards holistic care for 23 children with type-1 diabetes, along with a contribution of 152 Accu-Chek Active blood glucose testing kits and 5600 Accu-Chek Active 50s test strip vials to help support diagnosis, therapy adherence and complete medical care of children with T1D for one year. As part of their ongoing efforts to sustain the continuum of care, RDC has concluded a pan-India initiative to raise awareness about type-1 diabetes. Over the past two years this campaign, titled The DiaBeaters, has reached across 11 states, touching the lives of 11,000 children.

Hybrid catheterisation operating theatre launched at Ruby Hall Clinic

Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic launched a hybrid cardiac catheterisation laboratory featuring the Philips Azurion 7 C20. This facility is available across a handful of hospitals in the country with an advanced medical suite. A hybrid operating room brings together advanced surgical facilities with the resources of a cardiac catheterisation lab and expanded imaging capabilities. The cath lab is where non-surgical, catheter-based procedures such as angiograms and angioplasties are performed by interventional cardiologists. The combined facilities of a hybrid operating room provide doctors with the ability to perform interventional and surgical procedures at the same time. With this approach, many heart disorders can be treated with far less risk of complications. Standard cath labs are not equipped for opening a patient’s chest in an emergency situation, but this can be done in a hybrid set-up. Conversely, surgical techniques could be used in the hybrid cath lab to manage complications that can be repaired immediately as surgeons can perform bypass or life-saving cardiac surgery, said Dr C N Makhale, a cardiologist at the hospital.

Deep-brain stimulation surgery on 58-year-old Parkinson’s patient

The department of stereotactic and functional neurosurgery at the Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital at Hadapsar, Pune, recently carried out a rare surgery of image-guided and image-verified deep-brain stimulation on a 58-year-old suffering from Parkinson’s disease successfully. He has suffered from the disease for the past eight-nine years. He had uncontrolled tremors at rest, severe rigidity in all four limbs and needed hourly medications for reduce his symptoms. He could not do everyday activities like eating, drinking water, dressing himself and walking without help. The surgery was performed by a team of Dr Manish Sabnis and other neurosurgeons. The surgery was performed keeping him awake, under local anaesthesia. Deep-brain stimulation means implantation of 1.27mm-thick electrodes in deep and delicate parts of the brain and connecting them to a high-frequency pacemaker that modulates brain activities. The procedure has been performed in the world for the past 20 years.

Sahyadri neurologist wins World Stroke Organisation award

Dr Nasli Ichaporia, director of neurology at Sahyadri Super-Specialty Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, was conferred the diamond award at the World Stroke Organization’s Angels Awards. The awards recognise hospitals that have demonstrated a clear commitment to quality stroke care and have established cultures and systems to support continuous improvement. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability and has serious consequences not only on the individual but also the entire family.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd announces new chief operating officer

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd announced the appointment of Dr Ravinder Sethi as its chief operating officer. In his new role, Dr Sethi’s key responsibilities include driving the growth of the firm, scaling up new projects and launching retail centres in newer geographies. It has over 1,800 centres now. Commenting on the appointment, executive director Mr Yash Mutha said, “Dr Sethi’s expertise, industry know-how and vision will further strengthen our mission to make quality diagnostic services accessible and affordable to every patient across India of Krsnaa Diagnostics.”