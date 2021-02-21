Partly cloudy skies, windy weather in Pune today

City skies decked up with dark clouds in Pune. (Express File Photo by Sandip Daundkar)

A cool breeze and partially overcast conditions would be Pune city’s weather for Sunday.

Pune’s minimum temperature rose marginally, with Shivajinagar recording 14.1 degrees and Lohegaon reporting 16.9 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on the day was ‘Moderate’ at 92 and it is likely to be 103 on Monday, according to the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.



The India Meteorological Department has said that the week ahead could see the onset of hotter days with maximum temperatures rising above 31 degrees even as the minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the normal range around 12 degrees.