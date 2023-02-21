Parties step up campaign in Kasba

With only a few days left for Kasba bypoll, senior leaders from both ruling and Opposition parties in the state undertook extensive campaigning for their leaders on Monday.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers and leaders campaigned for Hemant Rasane, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole of the Congress participated in the campaigning for Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar.

CM Shinde and state minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday separately participated in election campaign for Rasane who is facing a stiff challenge from Dhangekar. Both addressed meetings of organisations of Brahmin community.

Shinde, who is from the Shiv Sena, was at RCM Gujarati High School while Patil of the BJP addressed a meeting at Phadke Hall.

The denial of ticket to a family member of Mukta Tilak, who died in December following which bypoll was declared, has hurt the Brahmin community in the constituency, Opposition leaders said.

A few days back, the BJP had got ailing city MP Girish Bapat, who has considerable influence on voters, to address a rally on wheelchair and oxygen support – a move that drew criticism from Opposition parties and people from the Brahmin community. During his visit to Pune, Union minister Amit Shah met Tilak family along with Bapat.