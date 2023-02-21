scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Parties step up campaign in Kasba

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers and leaders campaigned for Hemant Rasane, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole of the Congress participated in the campaigning for Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar.

CM Shinde and state minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday separately participated in election campaign for Rasane who is facing a stiff challenge from Dhangekar. Both addressed meetings of organisations of Brahmin community.
Listen to this article
Parties step up campaign in Kasba
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With only a few days left for Kasba bypoll, senior leaders from both ruling and Opposition parties in the state undertook extensive campaigning for their leaders on Monday.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers and leaders campaigned for Hemant Rasane, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole of the Congress participated in the campaigning for Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar.

CM Shinde and state minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday separately participated in election campaign for Rasane who is facing a stiff challenge from Dhangekar. Both addressed meetings of organisations of Brahmin community.

Shinde, who is from the Shiv Sena, was at RCM Gujarati High School while Patil of the BJP addressed a meeting at Phadke Hall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

The denial of ticket to a family member of Mukta Tilak, who died in December following which bypoll was declared, has hurt the Brahmin community in the constituency, Opposition leaders said.

More from Pune

A few days back, the BJP had got ailing city MP Girish Bapat, who has considerable influence on voters, to address a rally on wheelchair and oxygen support – a move that drew criticism from Opposition parties and people from the Brahmin community. During his visit to Pune, Union minister Amit Shah met Tilak family along with Bapat.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:47 IST
Next Story

ACB arrests FDA officer for ‘accepting bribe’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close