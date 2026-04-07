Parth slams Congress for fielding candidate; Sharad Pawar says he lacks maturity

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As Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the Baramati Assembly bypoll on Monday, her son Parth Pawar said the Congress made a “big mistake” by fielding a candidate against her, warning that the Opposition party would soon face the consequences of its decision.
“I don’t think this will be an uncontested election. This is because several people have filed their forms. Besides, the Congress has also fielded a candidate. If the Congress has decided to field a candidate, then I don’t think the election will be an uncontested one,” Parth told journalists in Baramati.
“We are ready for the fight and we will win the Baramati seat,” the NCP leader said. “Those who understand politics and those who have political maturity need not be told what to do. They should realise it on their own. If you see where the Congress was 10 years ago and where it stands now, we can understand which way the party is heading. I think the Congress has committed a big mistake. The Congress will come to know what will happen in the next elections and in the next few days.”
In New Delhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar criticised Parth. “In politics, a certain level of maturity is required to make such statements. I do not know whether Parth Pawar possesses that political maturity or not,” he said.
Pawar said fielding a candidate in Baramati is the prerogative of the Congress. “They must have made the decision based on current circumstances. Such complications can arise within the MVA alliance in certain constituencies but it is not a national level issue,” he said.
The Congress has fielded Akash More, who lost his deposit in the 2014 election, which he contested against Ajit Pawar.
Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, More said, “I know the fight is tough, but we are going to fight it out. I am a serious candidate and will be raising several issues affecting the people of Baramati while campaigning.”
More said he would withdraw his candidacy if the Mahayuti government filed an FIR with regard to Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash. “This is my open offer to the state government,” he said.
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has repeatedly demanded an FIR in the matter, but the government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has refused the demand.
Sunetra became deputy chief minister after Ajit Pawar’s death in the crash in January. His death has necessitated the April 23 bypoll.
Sunetra filed her nomination papers, accompanied by NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP minister Chandrakant Bawankule.
Before filing her papers, Sunetra made an emotional appeal to the voters of Baramati, urging them to support her just as they had supported her husband.
At a public meeting in Baramati, Sunetra said, “Two months ago, we all lost the late deputy chief minister and people’s leader, the respected Ajit Dada. This was not just a loss for my family, but a massive blow to all of Baramati. Dada’s passing has left the people of Baramati feeling orphaned. This is the first election being held in his absence, and your support is vital to carry his vision for development forward. It was Dada’s dream to make Baramati a world-class city. While no one can truly take his place, it is our collective responsibility to work honestly towards fulfilling his dreams… All of Baramati is my family.”
Stating that Janata Darbar started by Ajit Pawar would continue, Sunetra said she was committed to keeping that tradition alive to resolve everyone’s grievances. “I will continue to work tirelessly for the all-around development of Baramati. No illegal activities or elements causing distress to the public will be tolerated in this city. I am determined to bring all the development projects initiated by Dada to completion,” she said.
Expressing gratitude for the support extended by Mahayuti leaders, Sunetra said, “Keeping Dada’s memories as my witness, I have resolved to remain active by following his principles. For many years, Dada handled his responsibilities with great capability; I will now make an honest effort to shoulder the responsibility for the development of Baramati and Maharashtra with that same level of dedication.”
“Baramati is not just a constituency; it was Ajit Dada’s breath, and every person connected to that legacy is important to me. This election is not my personal fight, but belongs to every resident of Baramati who loves Ajit Dada,” she said.
Sunetra further said, “I will carry forward the legacy of Ajit Dada’s ideology. As the daughter-in-law of Sharad Pawar Saheb—who served as chief minister four times—and the wife of Ajit Dada—who was deputy chief minister six times—I will find the strength to serve the state.”