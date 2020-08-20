Parth Pawar tweets ‘Satyamev Jayate’ after SC verdict on Sushant probe, NCP says nothing wrong

After Parth's demand for a CBI probe, the NCP chief had said, “I do not give a dime to what he has to say. He is immature.”

MOMENTS after the Supreme Court handed over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI on Wednesday, NCP leader Parth Pawar, who had earlier demanded a probe by the agency, tweeted, ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

Taken aback by Parth’s tweet, some senior NCP leaders, on condition of anonymity, said the tweet is an indication that Parth has clearly defied his grandfather, Sharad Pawar.

After Parth’s demand for a CBI probe, the NCP chief had said, “I do not give a dime to what he has to say. He is immature.”

While Parth remained unavailable for comment, NCP state spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “Everyone is interpreting Parth’s tweet according to their own interests. It is certainly not a rebellion or an act of defiance. What Parth meant is the truth should win. What is wrong in that? The CBI has been appointed to investigate the case and bring out the truth.”

On speculation about Parth, who is the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, planning to leave the party, he said, “Why would he leave NCP? There is no truth in it. He has just expressed his opinion, there is no need to exaggerate.”

Welcoming the SC ruling, Patil said, “CBI investigating the case will help as it involves two or more states. It is not that the Mumbai Police can’t do that, but a higher investigation agency with a nationwide network is in a better position to carry out the job.”

Senior NCP leader Ankush Kakade, considered close to Sharad Pawar, said, “The issue is between the grandfather and the grandnephew. I can’t comment…”. ,

Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling and Parth’s tweet, the state BJP unit said the apex court has put a “stamp of approval on Parth’s maturity.”

BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said, “BJP has been consistently demanding that the truth should come out in this matter and CBI is the appropriate agency to investigate the matter. The SC has upheld our demand.”

Hailing Parth Pawar’s tweet, he said,”The Supreme Court ruling is a sort of confirmation of the maturity level of Parth Pawar, who was described as immature for demanding a CBI investigation.”

Reacting to the apex court ruling, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said,”The Shiv Sena is not worried about the case going to the CBI. Anyone can investigate, we have no problem.”

However, Raut said the party strongly condemns the “dirty politics” being played out over the actor’s death.

“Law and order is a state subject. Therefore, we had insisted that Mumbai Police should investigate the case. There was no emergency situation for a central agency to step in. Besides, CBI’s track-record of investigating high-profile case, including the Dabholkar murder case, is known to everybody. Since Bihar elections are round the corner, dirty politics is being played out over the actor’s death. We strongly condemn such attempts…,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.