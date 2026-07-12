Parth Pawar to get engaged to Kaynaat Dhar on July 29, Rohit Pawar confirms

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Sunday announced that his cousin Parth Pawar, the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, is all set to get engaged in Pune later this month.
Talking about the event, which will take place on July 29, Rohit Pawar posted on social media, “Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother, MP Parth, and Kaynaat (Dhar), who are beginning a new innings by tying the knot of love! I pray to the Almighty that your journey ahead is full of joy, happiness, and prosperity, and that your bond of love continues to blossom.”
He also shared a photo of the invitation card.
Before Rohit Pawar revealed the details, Parth Pawar’s aunt and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had spoken about another possible “sweet news” emerging from the Pawar family.
Two members of the Pawar family, Jay Pawar and Revati Sule, tied the knot in recent months.
“Weddings are currently underway in our family. First, it was Yugendra, then Jay, then Revati, and now it is Parth Pawar’s turn. The Pawar children have decided that this year, they are going to ‘play the band’. There is another piece of sweet news that you will come to know soon,” Supriya Sule said on Saturday.
Parth Pawar had recently attended the wedding of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, accompanied by Kaynaat Dhar. Their joint presence at the wedding had drawn a lot of attention and had led to media speculation about their relationship.
Kaynaat Dhar was also seen with Parth Pawar at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh. Photos of their visit had gone viral on social media.
After Parth Pawar’s father, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash in January, Kaynaat Dhar visited Baramati to offer condolences to the family and also attended the memorial service held in Worli, Mumbai.
NCP sources said Kaynaat Dhar is from Haryana but is currently living in Delhi.