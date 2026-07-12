Parth Pawar to get engaged to Kaynaat Dhar on July 29, Rohit Pawar confirms

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Sunday announced that his cousin Parth Pawar, the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, is all set to get engaged in Pune later this month.

Talking about the event, which will take place on July 29, Rohit Pawar posted on social media, “Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother, MP Parth, and Kaynaat (Dhar), who are beginning a new innings by tying the knot of love! I pray to the Almighty that your journey ahead is full of joy, happiness, and prosperity, and that your bond of love continues to blossom.”

He also shared a photo of the invitation card.