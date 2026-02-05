Parth, Jay meet Sharad Pawar, discuss plans for Ajit’s memorial in Baramati

3 min readPuneFeb 5, 2026 05:23 AM IST
Parth, Jay meet Sharad Pawar, discuss plans for Ajit’s memorial in BaramatiSharad Pawar pays tributes to Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Wednesday.
Parth and Jay, sons of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at the premises of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. The meeting lasted more than an hour.

NCP sources said the meeting was in connection with the plan to set up a memorial in honour of Ajit Pawar. There was speculation that the meeting might be about the discussion related to a merger of two NCP factions. However, sources said the merger issue did not come up during the meeting and it focused mainly on the memorial plan.

Ajit Pawar died last week in a plane crash near the Baramati airport. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. NCP leaders have been demanding that a memorial be set up in his honour in Baramati.

Read | NCP at a crossroads, Maratha politics in flux: Does BJP stand to gain?

While Parth and Jay met Sharad Pawar in morning, in the evening the NCP (SP) chief and his wife went to Ajit Pawar’s residence at Sahyug Society. He met Sunetra Pawar, Parth and Jay. After that the Pawar family met scores of people who came from Baramati and from different parts of the state to offer their condolences.

Kiran Gujar, a close family aide, said, “Every day hundreds of people are coming to meet Sunetra Pawar, Parth and Jay at Sahyug Society. Today, the entire Pawar family was present to receive the people’s condolences.”

NCP sources said the merger issue was the lookout of the state party leadership. “NCP state leadership has been speaking about it. And therefore, Sunetra Pawar and her sons have stayed clear of it. They have decided to let the party leadership make comments about it,” said an NCP leader.

The merger issue came to light after Sharad Pawar claimed that its announcement was set to be made on February 12. He said Ajit Pawar was keen on a merger as was the same with NCP (SP). However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said if any merger talks were underway, Ajit Pawar would have discussed them with him.

Story continues below this ad

In a social media post, Rohit Pawar, MLA, said, “Today’s politics has become loathsome and disgusting. In the face of this politics, the value of a human life has literally become zero. If being manipulative and deceitful is the basic criteria for politics, then one cannot help but wonder: should a good person truly remain in politics at all?”

Live Blog
