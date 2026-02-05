Parth, Jay meet Sharad Pawar, discuss plans for Ajit’s memorial in Baramati

Parth and Jay, sons of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at the premises of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. The meeting lasted more than an hour.

NCP sources said the meeting was in connection with the plan to set up a memorial in honour of Ajit Pawar. There was speculation that the meeting might be about the discussion related to a merger of two NCP factions. However, sources said the merger issue did not come up during the meeting and it focused mainly on the memorial plan.

Ajit Pawar died last week in a plane crash near the Baramati airport. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. NCP leaders have been demanding that a memorial be set up in his honour in Baramati.