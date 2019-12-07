Part of ‘The World’s Big Sleep Out’ initiative: Event in Pune aims to understand plight of homeless closely

Will Smith has also joined the global campaign. Will Smith has also joined the global campaign.

Written by Harsh Shukla

A group of NGOs, academic institutes, and organisations have come together to organise a ‘Sleep Out’ in Pune as part of ‘The World’s Big Sleep Out’ initiative in support of homeless people. The event will be held on Saturday (December 7), from 7 pm to 5 am (December 8) at Ambedkar College ground.

The Sleep Out is a global campaign, where people across 60 cities like New York, London, Cardiff and New Delhi, will participate to raise awareness about the plight of homeless people.

International celebrities like Will Smith and Helen Mirren have also joined the initiative. The idea behind the Sleep Out campaign is to experience what it feels like to spend a night like millions of homeless people.

In Pune, organisations like Centre for Youth Development and Activities, Maher, Work for Equality, Poona College of Art Science and Commerce, and Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Science will host the Sleep Out. According to organisers, at least 350 to 500 people are likely to participate in the event.

Sunil Tingare, NCP MLA, and Sanjay Bhosle, Shiv Sena corporator, will also join the event.

During the event, various cultural programmes will be organised where homeless people will share their experiences and struggles in daily life through poetry and talks.

The gurudwara from Pune Camp area will also contribute in the event by providing food for the participants.

Dr Gulab Pathan from Poona College of Art, Science, and Commerce said, “We don’t even have proper government data about homeless people in the city or state. This is an effort to support homeless people and provide them a chance to get some skills or education. It is just a small beginning, but we will try to rehabilitate them also.”

“I was around six or seven years old when I got support for shelter and education from Maher. They wanted to send me to school, but I did not want to join as I am from a lower caste, but they convinced me. I completed my MBA recently. I represented India in 17 countries and also was selected for the international peace council because I got support. Now, I am working for the upliftment of homeless people at Maher. This initiative is to make people aware of the hardships of homeless people,” said Mangesh Pod from Maher.

The event will be an effort to get support for homeless people of the city through an awareness campaign. The organisers believe that the event is just a start towards a more significant cause where homeless people get support for education and skill development programmes.

