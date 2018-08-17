Parsi New Year: Prayers, festivities to mark Navroze today in Pune

Restaurants across Pune have geared up for festivities. (File photo) Restaurants across Pune have geared up for festivities. (File photo)

Written by Arti Chouhan

Navroze, the New Year for thousands of members of the Zoroastrian community in Pune, arrives on Friday. Following 10 days of prayers for the departed, which ended on Thursday, the 10th day of repentance and reflection called ‘Pateti’, the new year signifies beginnings and hope for Parsis.

Mabrin Noshir Nanavatti, secretary of Poona Zarthosty Seva Mandal, said it is believed that departed souls bless families in the last 10 days preceding the New Year, during which community members ask for forgiveness of sins. On the New Year, celebrations begin with a prayer.

Jasmine Poras Sinor, 37, a resident of Camp, said the day begins with a visit to the Agiyary (fire temple) for prayers, followed by meeting friends and family and exchange of sweets and gifts. “People decorate their homes with flowers and make colourful rangoli, called chok and distribute sweets. We distribute a mava mithai in the shape of fish, since the fish is the symbol of goodwill in our community,” she said.

Restaurants across Pune have geared up for festivities. At Dorabjee and Sons, one of Pune’s oldest Parsi restaurants, a three-day food festival kicks off Friday. “We have a special menu which includes Patra Ni Machi, Mutton/Chicken Dhansak, Chicken Farchas, Mutton/ Chicken Cutlets, Salli Chicken, Salli Gosht and desserts like Langan-nu-custard,” said Darius Dorabjee.

Farheez Irani, owner of Rustom restaurant on MG Road, will be serving homemade Parsi food. “It is not possible to cook it in restaurant and we have received advance booking for tomorrow,” he said.

