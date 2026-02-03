From wife to husband: After Sunita Wadekar, Parshuram Wadekar named Pune’s deputy mayor candidate

Marking a first for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), RPI(A) leader Parshuram Wadekar, nominated as a BJP corporator, is the candidate for deputy mayor after his wife served on the same post in the previous term. The election is scheduled for February 9.

Sunita Wadekar, wife of Parshuram, served as deputy mayor of the Pune civic body from 2021 to 2022, until the end of the previous five-year term. Thereafter, the civic body did not have an elected body because the reservation of seats for the election was challenged in the Supreme Court, which put a stay on the polls until the matter was resolved, but later directed that elections be held.