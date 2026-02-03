From wife to husband: After Sunita Wadekar, Parshuram Wadekar named Pune’s deputy mayor candidate

The two political parties have an arrangement under which the BJP will become the PMC mayor while the RPI(A) will get the deputy mayor's post when in power, said Parshuram Wadekar.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Parshuram Wadekar and Sunita Wadekar. (Express Photo)Parshuram Wadekar and Sunita Wadekar. (Express Photo)
Marking a first for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), RPI(A) leader Parshuram Wadekar, nominated as a BJP corporator, is the candidate for deputy mayor after his wife served on the same post in the previous term. The election is scheduled for February 9.

Sunita Wadekar, wife of Parshuram, served as deputy mayor of the Pune civic body from 2021 to 2022, until the end of the previous five-year term. Thereafter, the civic body did not have an elected body because the reservation of seats for the election was challenged in the Supreme Court, which put a stay on the polls until the matter was resolved, but later directed that elections be held.

“I am glad that the BJP has given an opportunity to an activist of Ambedkarite movement for the upliftment of the Schedule Caste community. I will give my best performance to justify my appointment as deputy mayor of Pune,” said Parshuram Wadekar after filing his nomination for the election of the post.

The BJP is in the majority in the newly elected body, with 119 of the 165 corporators, and is set to win the elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the PMC.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) and the BJP have been in an alliance for over a decade, but RPI(A) candidates contest civic elections under the BJP’s symbol and name, officially making them the saffron party’s corporators.

The two political parties have an arrangement under which the BJP will become the mayor while the RPI(A) will get the deputy mayor’s post when in power, said Parshuram Wadekar, adding that the BJP has fulfilled its commitment to his party.

In the previous term, RPI(A) leaders Navnath Kamble, Siddharth Dhende and Sunita Wadekar, who were elected as BJP corporators, were elected as deputy mayor of the city.

