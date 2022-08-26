Parliamentary panel visits NDA, meets women cadets

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD), headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jual Oram, which is on a study tour in Pune, visited the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also among the SCoD members on the visit.

A press statement by the Defence PRO, Pune, on the visit read, “This on-the-spot study visit of the SCoD was for the ‘Review of intake of women officers in Armed Forces through various platforms’. The Honourable members of the committee were briefed by Air Marshal Sandesh P Wagle, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (DOT) accompanied by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar and representatives of all three services.” The release further stated, “The parliamentary members were given a comprehensive briefing on the various facets of training at NDA with special emphasis on the recently inducted women cadets’ training. The committee also witnessed the conduct of different facets of cadets’ training and briefly interacted with the newly inducted women cadets.”

In a tweet on Thursday night, Pawar said,”A productive day spent with the Standing Committee of Defence (SCoD) in Pune. Review of the recruitment of women officers in Armed Forces was done today.”