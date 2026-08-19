Parking banned, encroachment to be removed in Pune’s Chakan industrial area

The police commissioner said if a vehicle is found parked on the road, action will be initiated against them.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 11:47 AM IST
chakanThe steps include filling up all potholes by August 31, removal of all roadside encroachments in a month, providing empty spaces for free parking, closing the gaps in dividers and providing 100 private personnel to manage traffic. (Express File Photo, enhanced by Gemini AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

DISTRICT Collector Jitendra Dudi on Tuesday announced a slew of steps to ease the perennial traffic congestion in Chakan industrial area. The steps include filling up all potholes by August 31, removal of all roadside encroachments in a month, providing empty spaces for free parking, closing the gaps in dividers and providing 100 private personnel to manage traffic.

Addressing a press conference along with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinaykumar Chaube at the commissionerate, Dudi said, “As immediate measures to ease the traffic congestion, I have issued directives that all potholes and tattered road shoulders be filled up by August 31. If the directives are not followed by the contractors concerned, we will initiate legal action against them.”

Stating that not a single day’s delay will be tolerated, the Collector said, “All agencies concerned — including MIDC, MSIDC, the National Highways Authority of India, PWD, PMRDA, the municipal council and the zilla parishad — have been ordered to fill potholes and repair road shoulders within their jurisdiction by August 31. If there is a single day delay beyond the set deadline, it will result in strict legal action by fixing accountability on the concerned agencies, engineers, and contractors.”

Dudi said the problems in Chakan have been compounded because of lack of coordination between different government agencies operating there. “The lack of coordination between different agencies magnified the problems in Chakan. All agencies are now working together under a single umbrella to rectify the situation,” he said.

Additional Police Commissioner Sarang Awad and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh were also present at the press conference.

Dudi said thousands of commuters from Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Chakan MIDC face severe traffic congestion every morning and evening. “Several of them spend nearly four hours travellingl—ltwo hours in the morning and two in the evening. Potholes on roads, damaged road shoulders, and vehicles parked along the roadsides are the primary reasons slowing down traffic,” he said.

One of the key reasons for daily traffic chaos in Chakan, Dudi said, is the parking of vehicles, especially the heavy ones, along the roads. “The indiscriminate parking of vehicles on roadsides is hindering the smooth movement of vehicles. And therefore we have taken a decision to provide empty spaces available with MIDC for parking of vehicles. And this will be free of cost,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The police commissioner said if a vehicle is found parked on the road, action will be initiated against them. “From this Friday, be it two-wheelers or four-wheelers, no one will be allowed to park along the roads in Chakan MIDC area. They will have to park their vehicles only in open designated spaces provided by the MIDC. If vehicles are found parked on roads, we will take legal action like confiscating vehicles even if they are first-time offenders. We have decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy regarding parking of vehicles,” he said.

Dudi said they would be deploying 100 personnel of the Maharashtra Security Force to assist the traffic police in Chakan. “Considering the vast geographical area of Chakan, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police do not have adequate manpower to manage traffic. Therefore, we have decided to provide them100 personnel who will be tasked with managing the traffic in Chakan MIDC area. They will be working in two shifts,” he said.

Significantly, the Collector said the gap in dividers on the Pune-Nashik Highway will be closed as they are causing major traffic bottlenecks. “We have asked the highway authorities to ensure there are no gaps from Chakan to Moshi area,” he said.

The Collector said he has directed all government agencies to remove encroachments along all roads in Chakan MIDC area.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments