Parking banned, encroachment to be removed in Pune’s Chakan industrial area

DISTRICT Collector Jitendra Dudi on Tuesday announced a slew of steps to ease the perennial traffic congestion in Chakan industrial area. The steps include filling up all potholes by August 31, removal of all roadside encroachments in a month, providing empty spaces for free parking, closing the gaps in dividers and providing 100 private personnel to manage traffic.

Addressing a press conference along with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinaykumar Chaube at the commissionerate, Dudi said, “As immediate measures to ease the traffic congestion, I have issued directives that all potholes and tattered road shoulders be filled up by August 31. If the directives are not followed by the contractors concerned, we will initiate legal action against them.”

Stating that not a single day’s delay will be tolerated, the Collector said, “All agencies concerned — including MIDC, MSIDC, the National Highways Authority of India, PWD, PMRDA, the municipal council and the zilla parishad — have been ordered to fill potholes and repair road shoulders within their jurisdiction by August 31. If there is a single day delay beyond the set deadline, it will result in strict legal action by fixing accountability on the concerned agencies, engineers, and contractors.”

Dudi said the problems in Chakan have been compounded because of lack of coordination between different government agencies operating there. “The lack of coordination between different agencies magnified the problems in Chakan. All agencies are now working together under a single umbrella to rectify the situation,” he said.

Additional Police Commissioner Sarang Awad and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh were also present at the press conference.

Dudi said thousands of commuters from Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Chakan MIDC face severe traffic congestion every morning and evening. “Several of them spend nearly four hours travellingl—ltwo hours in the morning and two in the evening. Potholes on roads, damaged road shoulders, and vehicles parked along the roadsides are the primary reasons slowing down traffic,” he said.

One of the key reasons for daily traffic chaos in Chakan, Dudi said, is the parking of vehicles, especially the heavy ones, along the roads. “The indiscriminate parking of vehicles on roadsides is hindering the smooth movement of vehicles. And therefore we have taken a decision to provide empty spaces available with MIDC for parking of vehicles. And this will be free of cost,” he said.

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The police commissioner said if a vehicle is found parked on the road, action will be initiated against them. “From this Friday, be it two-wheelers or four-wheelers, no one will be allowed to park along the roads in Chakan MIDC area. They will have to park their vehicles only in open designated spaces provided by the MIDC. If vehicles are found parked on roads, we will take legal action like confiscating vehicles even if they are first-time offenders. We have decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy regarding parking of vehicles,” he said.

Dudi said they would be deploying 100 personnel of the Maharashtra Security Force to assist the traffic police in Chakan. “Considering the vast geographical area of Chakan, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police do not have adequate manpower to manage traffic. Therefore, we have decided to provide them100 personnel who will be tasked with managing the traffic in Chakan MIDC area. They will be working in two shifts,” he said.

Significantly, the Collector said the gap in dividers on the Pune-Nashik Highway will be closed as they are causing major traffic bottlenecks. “We have asked the highway authorities to ensure there are no gaps from Chakan to Moshi area,” he said.

The Collector said he has directed all government agencies to remove encroachments along all roads in Chakan MIDC area.