Parked vehicles, vendors on cycle tracks main deterrent to cycling, says study

In the cities of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Nagpur, 56 per cent of cyclists cite obstructions as the main deterrent to cycling, according to a new study by Institute for Transportation & Development Policy (ITDP). These obstructions include vehicles parked on cycling tracks/lanes, encroachment by vendors, and moving vehicles on cycling tracks. Lack of strict enforcement of cycling infrastructure and rules was cited as the second biggest concern (54 per cent) by cyclists, and speeding vehicles were the third biggest concern (49 per cent), according to the survey.

Of the 56 per cent who said that obstruction was the biggest concern, 72 per cent opined that vehicles parked on cycling tracks/lanes were the largest obstruction, followed by encroachment by vendors (66 per cent) and vehicles moving on the cycling tracks/lanes (55 per cent).

The study was conducted from July to September 2025. In total, 605 citizens were surveyed with 189 being from Pune, 159 from Nagpur, and 257 from Pimpri-Chinchwad. 356 respondents were male while 249 were female. Total cycling infrastructure in three cities is as follows: Nagpur – 11 km, PCMC – 50 km, Pune – 91 km.

The survey included 439 cyclists who cycle at least once a week and 166 non-cyclists. Almost half of the cyclists use cycles for daily, non-recreational purposes such as commuting to work, school, or college.

Siddhartha Godbole, Deputy Manager at ITDP India, explained, “Too many obstructions and lack of strict enforcement are the key deterrents for cycling in Maharashtra cities. Both are quite overlapping reasons but the latter includes enforcement of everything related to cycling like traffic rules, cycling boxes, tracks, or traffic signals.”

Among the female respondents, 59 per cent use bicycles for commuting to school, work, or errands as opposed to recreational riding. This is significantly higher than the 41 per cent male respondents who said that they use cycles for their daily commutes. 67 per cent of the respondents below 18 years use cycles to travel to schools and colleges. 40 per cent of these riders selected “not enough shade” as a deterrent to cycling.

Among non-cyclists, 59% of the respondents cited no dedicated cycling infrastructure as the main reason for them not cycling while 55% of the selected fear of road accidents as the main reason. 72 per cent of the respondents said continuous, safe cycle tracks might get them riding cycles while 61 per cent said strict enforcement of traffic rules might do the same for them.

Pointing out the differences between the three cities, Godbole said that Pune has a robust cycle track coverage but weak enforcement, PCMC has visible cycle tracks/lanes but fear of accidents was highest due to wide carriageways, while in Nagpur there are very few cycling tracks present in the city to even be used.