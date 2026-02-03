Parked vehicles, vendors on cycle tracks main deterrent to cycling, says study
The study was conducted from July to September 2025. In total, 605 citizens were surveyed with 189 being from Pune, 159 from Nagpur, and 257 from Pimpri-Chinchwad. 356 respondents were male while 249 were female.
Lack of strict enforcement of cycling infrastructure and rules was cited as the second biggest concern (54 per cent) by cyclists, and speeding vehicles were the third biggest concern (49 per cent), according to the survey. (File)
In the cities of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Nagpur, 56 per cent of cyclists cite obstructions as the main deterrent to cycling, according to a new study by Institute for Transportation & Development Policy (ITDP). These obstructions include vehicles parked on cycling tracks/lanes, encroachment by vendors, and moving vehicles on cycling tracks. Lack of strict enforcement of cycling infrastructure and rules was cited as the second biggest concern (54 per cent) by cyclists, and speeding vehicles were the third biggest concern (49 per cent), according to the survey.
Of the 56 per cent who said that obstruction was the biggest concern, 72 per cent opined that vehicles parked on cycling tracks/lanes were the largest obstruction, followed by encroachment by vendors (66 per cent) and vehicles moving on the cycling tracks/lanes (55 per cent).
The study was conducted from July to September 2025. In total, 605 citizens were surveyed with 189 being from Pune, 159 from Nagpur, and 257 from Pimpri-Chinchwad. 356 respondents were male while 249 were female. Total cycling infrastructure in three cities is as follows: Nagpur – 11 km, PCMC – 50 km, Pune – 91 km.
The survey included 439 cyclists who cycle at least once a week and 166 non-cyclists. Almost half of the cyclists use cycles for daily, non-recreational purposes such as commuting to work, school, or college.
Siddhartha Godbole, Deputy Manager at ITDP India, explained, “Too many obstructions and lack of strict enforcement are the key deterrents for cycling in Maharashtra cities. Both are quite overlapping reasons but the latter includes enforcement of everything related to cycling like traffic rules, cycling boxes, tracks, or traffic signals.”
Among the female respondents, 59 per cent use bicycles for commuting to school, work, or errands as opposed to recreational riding. This is significantly higher than the 41 per cent male respondents who said that they use cycles for their daily commutes. 67 per cent of the respondents below 18 years use cycles to travel to schools and colleges. 40 per cent of these riders selected “not enough shade” as a deterrent to cycling.
Among non-cyclists, 59% of the respondents cited no dedicated cycling infrastructure as the main reason for them not cycling while 55% of the selected fear of road accidents as the main reason. 72 per cent of the respondents said continuous, safe cycle tracks might get them riding cycles while 61 per cent said strict enforcement of traffic rules might do the same for them.
Story continues below this ad
Pointing out the differences between the three cities, Godbole said that Pune has a robust cycle track coverage but weak enforcement, PCMC has visible cycle tracks/lanes but fear of accidents was highest due to wide carriageways, while in Nagpur there are very few cycling tracks present in the city to even be used.
Main deterrents for cyclists
Percentage (%)
1
Too many obstructions
56
2
Lack of strict enforcement of cycling infrastructure
54
3
Speeding vehicles
49
4
Lack of continuous cycling network
41
5.
Air pollution
28
6.
Not enough shade
21
Source: ITDP study in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur.
Major obstructions
Percentage (%)
1
Parked vehicles on cycle track/lane
72
2
Encroachment by vendors
66
3
Moving vehicles on cycle track/lane
62
4
Potholes or poor surface roads
53
5
Pedestrians on cycle track/lane
48
6
Poor surface conduction of cycling track/lane
48
7
Trees, DP Boxes, Transformers,
38
8
Bollards
21
Source: ITDP study in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur.
City
Cycling Infrastructure (kilometers)
Pune
91
Pimpri Chinchwad
50
Nagpur
11
Source: ITDP study in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More