‘Paris-based’ pilot meets Pune woman on matrimonial site, dupes her of Rs 21 lakh

The Pune police have lodged a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

A Pune woman Friday lodged a complaint alleging that a cybercriminal posing as an Air France pilot duped her of more than Rs 21 lakh.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the victim, 34, stated that she started interacting with one ‘Shahzad Shaikh’ after opening an account on a matrimonial site.

Shaikh apparently told her that he currently lived with his mother in Paris, but the family hailed from Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The man then allegedly informed the victim that he was coming to Delhi on August 21 and would then travel to Pune.

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But on the morning of August 21, the victim received a WhatsApp call from a woman posing as a Delhi airport official, who claimed Shaikh had been detained at the airport and that 8,000 euros in unaccounted cash had been seized from his possession.