‘As AI advances, theatre’s future will become even brighter’: Paresh Rawal at Shreeram Lagoo National Theatre Festival

Written by Piyush M Padwale

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape entertainment, veteran actor Paresh Rawal said theatre’s future would become “even brighter”, while he and Naseeruddin Shah reflected on acting, live performance and theatre traditions at the inauguration of the Shreeram Lagoo National Theatre Festival in Pune on Monday.

“The future of theatre is very bright. In fact, as AI advances, theatre’s future will become even brighter,” Rawal said during a media interaction at the inaugural edition of the week-long festival at Shreeram Lagoo Rang-Avakash.

The two actors also spoke during an on-stage conversation at the festival’s inauguration, reflecting on theatre traditions, their acting journeys and evolving performance practices.