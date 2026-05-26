‘As AI advances, theatre’s future will become even brighter’: Paresh Rawal at Shreeram Lagoo National Theatre Festival

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape entertainment, veteran actor Paresh Rawal said theatre’s future would become “even brighter”, while he and Naseeruddin Shah reflected on acting, live performance and theatre traditions at the inauguration of the Shreeram Lagoo National Theatre Festival in Pune on Monday.
“The future of theatre is very bright. In fact, as AI advances, theatre’s future will become even brighter,” Rawal said during a media interaction at the inaugural edition of the week-long festival at Shreeram Lagoo Rang-Avakash.
The two actors also spoke during an on-stage conversation at the festival’s inauguration, reflecting on theatre traditions, their acting journeys and evolving performance practices.
Speaking about acting training, Shah said institutions offer opportunities to learn, but added that formal education alone does not shape an actor, emphasising that observation, experience and continued engagement with theatre remain central to a performer’s growth.
“Life is the best teacher,” Shah said, adding that many accomplished performers developed their craft through observation and experience. Reflecting on his years at the National School of Drama (NSD), Shah said that while the institution provided exposure and opportunities to perform, his understanding of acting evolved further during his time at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
Rawal also recalled discovering theatre through Gujarati drama competitions before gradually expanding his engagement with Marathi theatre.
Both actors also praised Marathi theatre traditions. “The acting in Marathi theatre has always been top-notch — absolute perfection,” Rawal said, while Shah added, “Some of the finest theatrical performances I have seen in my entire life have been in Marathi plays, particularly in Pune.”
Shah also expressed optimism about younger audiences engaging with theatre, saying he had “great faith” in younger generations and encouraging them to utilise spaces dedicated to theatre and performance.