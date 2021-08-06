Parents complain of technical issues, lack of clarity as Pune colleges begin admission process 

With admissions opening up for undergraduate courses across colleges in the city, parents and students have been complaining of technical issues and lack of clarity in the application procedure.

A recurrent issue which crops up is that several colleges ask for a domicile certificate, which many local students do not have. “We have been residents of Maharashtra since birth and never felt the need for it, so we don’t have a domicile certificate. But the online admission forms insist on details of the certificate. We have been calling up colleges to get this resolved and some have made changes to forms,” said a parent of one of the applicants.

At Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce, where admission forms for FYBA, FYBCom are being accepted till August 20, principal Hrishikesh Soman said they have removed the requirement for domicile details from online forms. The college offers an interdisciplinary BCom course with liberal arts and another BCom course with accounting and finance. “Since the number of students scoring above 90 per cent is high, competition will be tougher. Students should weigh their choices carefully and keep multiple options open,” he said.

Parents are also complaining of lack of clarity regarding the admission process. As of Friday morning, there were no details regarding the procedure on the websites of Ness Wadia Commerce College, Baburao Gholap College, Sinhgad College of Science and several other institutions.

The admission process has also started at most autonomous colleges. Such colleges devise their own syllabus and conduct the examinations as well, but the degree is awarded by the university.

Dr Rajendra Zunjarrao, Principal of the autonomous Modern College in Shivajinagar, said the college will request for additional seats this year. “The overall pass percentage has gone up by 9 per cent, and even high scorers are many in number. I think that this year all colleges, especially the coveted ones, will need at least a 20 per cent extra intake capacity,” he said. Online admissions are open here till August 14.

While most colleges decide admissions based on Class 12 scores, some are conducting separate entrance exams for courses that are high in demand but have limited seats. For instance, the autonomous Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce in Pune is conducting an online entrance exam on August 13 and 14. Its principal Seema Purohit has clarified that while preparing the merit list, 60 per cent weightage will be given to the entrance test score, 20 per cent to Class 12 marks and 20 per cent to Class 10 marks.

Admission Schedules

Fergusson College

Form submission: Till Aug 17

Display of general list of applicants: Aug 21

Submission of queries: Aug 23

First merit list: Aug 26

Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce

Online registration: Until midnight, Aug 8

First merit list: 5pm on Aug 9

Verification, paying fees and confirming admission: Aug 9-13

Second merit list: 5pm on Aug 14

Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC)

Online form submission: Midnight, Aug 15

Online entrance exam: Date to be declared on college website

Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College

Online admission form (FYBA): Until Aug 14

Merit list: 5pm on Aug 18

Abasaheb Garware College

Online admission form: From Aug 9

Nowrosjee Wadia College

Online admission form: From Aug 7 to 5pm on Aug 14