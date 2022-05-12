Parents booked for forcing 11-year-old boy to live with 22 stray dogs for 2 years: Police

The parents of an 11-year-old boy have been booked for allegedly confining him with a group of about 22 stray dogs at a building in Kondhwa. An FIR has been lodged in this case at the Kondhwa police station under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Police said a local resident noticed that the boy was kept in poor condition with several dogs inside an apartment in Kondhwa. The resident informed Dnyana Devi Childline, an NGO providing emergency services for children.

Anuradha Sahasrabuddhe of the childline said, “Local residents used to see the boy at the window of the apartment… they found him mentally disturbed.”

“When our activists went to the spot, they found the apartment locked. But the boy was seen inside with a group of about 22 dogs. We also got to know that four dogs had died and their carcasses were still inside the apartment. Even the excreta of the dogs had not been cleaned. The boy was kept in very dirty conditions…,” she said.

Sahasrabuddhe said they sought help from the Kondhwa police station. “The senior inspector asked his officials to break open the door and rescue the boy. But the policeman who came with us was reluctant…. Our activist spoke to the parents of the boy when they came and repeatedly sought help from the police. They finally managed to rescue him. Initially, police were not ready to lodge a complaint. We informed the Child Welfare Committee about the incident. CWC officials intervened and spoke to the police. After a lot of effort, the FIR in this case was lodged on Tuesday evening.”

“The boy was kept with the dogs for a long time. We have learnt that he had started imitating the dogs, so his schooling was stopped. We suggested that the boy should be provided treatment as well as counseling…”

Asked about the boy’s parents, Sahasrabuddhe said, “The father of the boy runs a shop. The parents, son and the group of stray dogs were found to be living together in the apartment. His parents said they love dogs and that’s why they kept the boy with the dogs they had gathered at their house.”

Senior Police Inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station said, “We may arrest the parents of the boy. The boy was confined with dogs for about two years.”