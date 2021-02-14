Parents’ associations in Pune to protest over school fees today

Though school fees has always been a contentious issue between parents and schools, the struggle has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

The row over school fees and refusal by school managements to offer concessions to parents will spill out onto the streets today, with a few parents associations planning to stage a protest at Goodluck Chowk at 11.30 am on Sunday.

Barely days after the Jaipur bench of the Supreme Court ordered full payment of fees to schools during the pandemic period, parents in Pune have decided to stage the protest over what they term as “unjustified fees” by schools.

AAP’s Pune president Mukund Kirdat, whose parents union is taking part in the protest, said, “The SC order has said schools can take 100 percent fees, not should. Also this is an interim order for a case in Rajasthan. Hence the struggle of Maharashtra parents to demand for fair fees will continue. What parents are demanding is that schools should collect fees which are reasonable, as per the expense incurred only. Also there have been several complaints across the city where access to online education has been denied to students due to non-payment of fees or they are not being allowed to take tests. All these tactics are illegal and the parents are protesting such high handedness by schools and also the education department’s inaction on such instances.”

Though school fees has always been a contentious issue between parents and schools, the struggle has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic where families have experienced financial difficulties and schools have moved to online education.

A few days ago, a group of parents staged a protest outside the home of Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

