Parbhani district admn shuts down all shops except medical stores for one week

To control the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Parbhani, District Collector Dipak Muglikar has ordered the closure of all establishments, including those selling essential commodities like fruits and vegetables, for a week starting from April 17. Muglikar said this was necessary to check the spread of the infection as in many cases, such areas have started becoming points of infection.

Parbhani was one of the districts which had earlier introduced restrictions such as closure of district borders and curtailing of movement. The district, which is in the Marathwada region, has so far reported 23,502 cases of Covid-19 infection, of which 17,476 patients have successfully recovered. Parbhani has reported 591 deaths due to Covid-19 and the total number of active cases as of Thursday was 5,435.

Despite strict restrictions in place, Parbhani had seen heavy crowding at vegetables and fruit shops, along with other establishments which were allowed to operate as per the state government’s guidelines. Muglikar said even ensuring mandatory usage of masks was proving to a challenge. “People are not strict about usage of masks.. the markets can turn out to be super spreader points,” he said.

All government offices, which were earlier exempted, will also be closed. Banks will also remain closed, barring banking operations involving petrol pumps and other essential services. “Only medical shops will function in the district during this period,” he said. The sale of milk would be allowed from 7 am till 9 am.

While announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked people to adhere to the norms set by the government. In a later communication, the chief minister had asked local authorities to take action and close down establishments involving essential services if there were complaints of crowding. Parbhani is the first district to take such an action.

