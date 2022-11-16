Paraplegic soldiers from Pune’s Spinal Cord Injury: Centre shine at national swimming event

Soldiers from the Spinal Cord Injury Centre at Military Hospital (MH), Kirkee, made their mark at the 22nd National Para Swimming Championship held recently in Guwahati.

Paraplegic soldiers from the centre represented the Services Para Swimming team at the three-day sporting event held from November 11 to 13.

A press statement issued by the Defence Public Relations Officer, Pune, said, “Sepoy Dipak Burman, who has post traumatic paraplegia and has undergone two spinal surgeries in the past, clinched a medal in 100 meter Backstroke. He also displayed his best effort in the 100 meter freestyle event but missed the gold medal by a whisker, bagging bronze in this event. In addition, he also won a silver medal in the 50 meter backstroke. Sepoy Akhil T, in spite of his severe disability, fought all odds and completed his performance with fifth position in this category.”

The release added, “The Indian Armed Forces looks after its soldiers, both in war and peace. Soldiers with spinal cord injuries are nursed back to health and rehabilitated at the Spinal Cord Injury Centre in Pune. The process is painful and frustrating both for the injured and for the team caring for him. But perseverance pays off, albeit slowly…Army Paralympic Node at Bombay Engineer Group, Kirkee played an instrumental role in paving the path for success at this national level event.”