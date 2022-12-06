scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Paraplegic patients from Kirkee Military Hospital win big at International wheelchair games in Portugal

The winning team poses outside the hospital.
Conquering disability following catastrophic spinal cord injury, soldiers admitted at the oldest and the largest Spinal Cord Injury Centre of the Indian Armed Forces made the country proud with their triumph at the recently held International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games at Portugal’s Vila Real de Santo Antonio from November 23 to 29.

In an exemplary, triumphant effort by Hav Gopal Singh from the Parachute Regiment Special Forces, struck gold in the Para Javelin event and bronze in Para Shotput. With his nerves of steel and backed by the team at Military Hospital Kirkee, he has brought laurels to the nation and the Armed Forces, reads an official statement issued on Monday.

Lance Naik Abhijit Patil from the Artillery Regiment was another highlight of the event, with a bronze medal in Para Shotput. Patil, who has won several national para athletic medals, tasted success in the international arena with his perseverance, a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation regimen at Military Hospital Kirkee.

Sep Prakash Pingale, admitted to the Hospital with paraplegia, strived hard and finished sixth in Para Shotput in his category.

The “never-say-die” attitude of these paraplegic soldiers paved way for an intensive, protocol-based rehabilitation programme for the patients at the Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Military Hospital Kirkee, followed by a focussed and rigorous training at the Army Paralympic Node (APN).

Naik Ravinder Panaghal, an experienced para-athletic coach at the APN, and who was also a part of the contingent to Portugal, expressed his delight at the marvellous performance by the para-athletes. The entire medical team of Military Hospital Kirkee, led by Brig Tony Jose, Commandant of the Hospital, has been celebrating the grand success. IWAS World Games was organised under the aegis of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation, reads the
statement.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:26:29 am
