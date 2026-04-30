No FIR even after MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s rape threat, tongue-cut warning: Pansare book publisher in legal notice to Kolhapur police

The publisher of late Govind Pansare’s book Shivaji Kon Hota (Who Was Shivaji) has served a legal notice to the police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, alleging inaction over threats by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.
While speaking to The Indian Express, Ambi said, “I explained to Gaikwad that I do not have the authority to change the name of the book and that he should first read the book. However, he threatened me and used abusive language that I cannot even talk about.”
“When Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP MLA) was here to support us, the police said they would file an FIR. However, we realised that after he left and many of our supporters went back, they had no intention of filing the FIR. We then went to Buldhana to read the book in front of the MLA’s house, but I was detained by the police.
Ambi has uploaded the recording of the alleged call by Gaikwad, whose party is a member of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra with the BJP and the NCP, on YouTube.
What the legal notice says
Asim Sarode, Ambi’s lawyer, said, “It is completely discriminatory on the part of the police who are acting under some unnatural political pressures and not following their legal duty. Through this legal notice, we are giving an opportunity to the police to register an FIR.”
The legal notice states that despite the “gravity of such threats” outlined in the Marathi complaint filed by Prashant Ambi — offences that clearly fall under cognisable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita —the police, under the supervision of Satish Hodgar, Inspector, Rajarampuri Police Station, Kolhapur, registered the case as a non-cognisable offence (NC No 102/2026).
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“This action is a blatant attempt to shield the accused, who is an influential political figure, and to save him from immediate arrest and investigation,” the legal notice says.
Non-cognizable offences are filed for relatively minor offences, and a police officer cannot investigate them without a magistrate’s permission.
Ambi has demanded that an FIR be registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving threats of death or grievous hurt), Section 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), Section 356 (defamation), and Section 192 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), along with applicable sections of the Information Technology Act.
He has also demanded that immediate police protection be provided to him and his family, as Gaikwad allegedly referenced the assassination of Govind Pansare in the call. Pansare was murdered when he and his wife, Uma, were shot multiple times by two bike-borne assailants in Kolhapur in 2015.
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Hodgar told The Indian Express, “We have registered a non-cognizable offence. (Cognizable offence) is not made out. I will obtain proper permission from the court to investigate the offence, and further action will be taken based on the investigation. I have sent such a letter to the court.”
Gaikwad has taken objection to the use of the name ‘Shivaji’ in the book without any honorific.
After the audio clip went viral, Gaikwad apologised for using “abusive” language towards Ambi’s mother.
CPI leader Pansare’s book Shivaji Kon Hota was first published in 1988. Ambi and his wife are currently publishing the book.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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