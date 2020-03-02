Panel to bring synergy in Indian R&D efforts in explosives detection tech: DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy

At the inauguration of the National Workshop on Explosives Detection on Sunday. (Express photo) At the inauguration of the National Workshop on Explosives Detection on Sunday. (Express photo)

The chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), G Satheesh Reddy, said on Sunday that a steering committee will be set up to bring synergy among the research and development efforts of various agencies in the country into explosives detection technology.

Reddy was speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of the National Workshop on Explosives Detection, which he inaugurated in the city on Sunday. The two-day workshop provides a platform to scientists, technocrats and users to share knowledge, experience and technological advancements. As many as 250 delegates from different DRDO labs, Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, bomb detection and disposal squads, Police, academic institutes, industry and other security agencies attended the workshop. The DRDO’s High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL) organised the conference.

“Various explosives detectors made in the country have their limitations. At this point in time, there is no universal solution — it’ very difficult to have one. The unlawful elements within and outside the technology are also getting new technologies and are working varieties of materials and devices. We do not have methods to check for explosives from a distance in many conditions and we have to do physical analysis. That makes the task very difficult for security agencies,” Reddy said in his address.

He added, “Establishments within DRDO, many other academic and research institutions are working in this area. In DRDO, four laboratories are working in this field — the HEMRL, Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC), Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) and Defence Research and Development Establishment, Gwalior. Along with the other academic and research institutes, there will be a steering committee that will drive the outcome of this conference. It will deliberate on who will do what and how to go about financial aspects. There will be periodic reviews. This will make sure there are concerted and focused efforts, along with bringing together the resources and finances.”

During the workshop, a new explosive detection device, named Raider-X, developed jointly by HEMRL, Pune and IISc Bangalore, was launched. Raider-X is a Rapid Identification Detector used to identify a wide range of explosives. The device is capable of detecting concealed explosives using Raman Spectroscopy-based technique UMARS (Universal Multiple Angle Raman Spectroscopy) from a stand-off distance. The data library can be built in the system to expand its capability to detect a number of explosives in pure form as well as with the contaminants.

Dr Umapathy, director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, said in his keynote address that no single technology would suffice to detect all types of explosives. So, scientists should think of an amalgamation of two or three technologies and come out with devices to provide a comprehensive solution.

Deputy Inspector General with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad Jayant Naiknavre spoke about the need for indigenous development of versatile explosive detection devices and highlighted the need for efficient, cost effective and fast explosive detectors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.