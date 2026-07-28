Panel directs PMC to prepare 25-year water purification plan

He added that the tender process and actual work of the new water purification project at Pune Cantonment should be completed within the specified time frame.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readJul 28, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Bhimale said long-term planning was necessary to ensure quality and clean water supply to citizens considering the growing population of the city.Bhimale said long-term planning was necessary to ensure quality and clean water supply to citizens considering the growing population of the city.
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Following rising complaints of the supply of turbid water in parts of the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee directed the civic administration to prepare an integrated water purification master plan for Pune. The plan will take into consideration the city’s supply needs for the next 25 years while modernising existing water purification plants.

“Citizens from different parts of the city have been complaining of turbid water from taps. Thus, the existing water purification and supply system needs to be upgraded. The old Parvati and Cantonment water purification plants should be modernised immediately, and their efficiency increased,” said Srinath Bhimale, chairperson of the civic standing committee, on Monday.

He added that the tender process and actual work of the new water purification project at Pune Cantonment should be completed within the specified time frame. He had earlier directed the administration to inspect the Parvati purification plant and submit a report on its status on turbid water supply immediately.

Accordingly, the Additional Commissioner, officials of the water supply department and concerned engineers inspected the plant. The report submitted after the inspection clarified that the machinery in the Parvati water purification plant was under stress as it was old, making the water turbid. It also informed that there was a need to set up a new project to increase the capacity of the Cantonment Water Purification Plant, and a proposal of about Rs 810 crore was submitted to the state government.

Bhimale said long-term planning was necessary to ensure quality and clean water supply to citizens considering the growing population of the city.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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