Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Pandharpur pilgrimage: IMD to issue live weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) offices in Pune and Mumbai will collectively issue the weather updates on their respective websites till July 12.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 22, 2022 12:12:54 am
File photo of lakhs of Warkaris crossing the Dive ghat near Saswad along with Sant Dnyaneshwer Palkhi during the month-long annual Pandharpur pilgrimage. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

After plans to introduce drones for security surveillance and a live palkhi tracking page for the first time, now special weather bulletins and forecasts will be issued for the Pandharpur wari this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) offices in Pune and Mumbai will collectively issue the weather updates on their respective websites till July 12.

Weather forecasts will be tailored to the palkhi’s current geographic location.

IMD will also provide specific warnings and alerts, if any, based on latest weather developments.

Padharpur wari-related weather updates can be viewed on http://210.212.167. 217/index.php

Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhi from Alandi and Sant Tukaram palkhi from Dehu will be arriving in Pune city limits on Wednesday.

These palanquins and the warkaris (devotees) will halt in the city till early hours of Friday.

