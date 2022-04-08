Pandemic has brought healthcare to centrestage: Former ICMR head

“One good thing the Covid pandemic has done is bring healthcare to the centrestage and make people aware about the importance of health. To create health awareness among the citizens, health-related films help create a platform for children to understand healthcare along with their friends and families,” said Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Former Head of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Communicable Diseases during the inauguration of the 10th Aarogya Film Festival held Friday at the National Film Archive of India.

The two-day festival organised by the Pune-based P M Shah Foundation will feature 49 international and national short films and documentaries on health issues. The festival started with the screening of a short film titled ‘Rebirth’ based on organ donation.

Members of P M Shah Foundation, including Adv Kiran Kothadiya, president, Dr Vikram Kaluskar, trustee, Sharad Munot of the PM Munot Foundation, Jasbir Singh, manager of the NFDC-NFAI, Adv Chetan Gandhi and Satish Kondhalkar were present during the event.



“The distribution of such films is very low compared to commercial Bollywood movies. Efforts should be made to make such films reach out to a large number of audiences,” said Dr Ganagakhedkar.

Gandhi said, “This year, we are showing films on a variety of topics including mental health, child sexual abuse, Covid, women’s health issues, organ donation, cancer and environment.” The PM Shah Foundation and Flare Network Systems jointly undertake activities to create awareness in the city schools on health, hygiene and sanitation.