After pandemic blues, Pune real estate sales record double year-on-year growth

Real estate sales in Pune have doubled on a year-on-year basis as the city has seen sales of 26,580 units during the first half of the current fiscal, up from the 13,490 units during the first half of the financial year 2021-2022, according to property consultant firm’s analysis.

The analysis by Anarocka also shows that between April to September 2021, the top seven real estate markets in the country recorded sales of 87,375 units. Sales for the same period this fiscal went up to 1,73,155 units, it shows. Among the seven cities tracked by the company, Hyderabad registered a 130 per cent growth with 22,840 units sold during the current fiscal’s first half, as compared to 9,980 units sold in the last fiscal.

Anarock group chairman Anuj Puri said, “The data vouches that the first half of FY23 was a highly upbeat period for the residential market in the top seven cities, allying fears that housing sales could be impacted by rising property prices and interest rates. The numbers show that Diwali came early for developers, with homes worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore sold across the top seven cities in the first half of FY23,” he said.

Despite increased interest rates and basic property costs, the top seven cities saw homes worth Rs 1,55,833 crore sold in the first half of FY23, rising yearly by 119 per cent. The overall value of units sold in the corresponding period of FY22 was around Rs 71,295 crore, according to the analysis.

Post-pandemic, the real estate industry has seen steady growth given the pent-up demand across the country. Bigger homes have found favour with home buyers. Lowest-ever housing interest rates and push by the government allowed the industry to register good growth. However, as the fear of recession looms large, the growth story can face hiccups in the days to come. The increased input costs have forced many builders to pass on the cost to the consumers which also can play a spoilsport for the growth story.